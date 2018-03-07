Malaysia’s richest man Robert Kuok’s wealth surges further to $14.8 billion

Robert Kuok ranks 96 this year on Forbes’ global billionaire list. The Straits Times

Robert Kuok is again Malaysia’s richest man this year, according to Forbes’ 2018 ranking of the world’s billionaires.

According to the wealth ranking, Kuok’s wealth is estimated at $14.8 billion, up from $11.4 billion last year.

Ranked at 96th place globally, the 94-year-old is by far Malaysia’s richest person, with the next Malaysians, Ananda Krishnan and Quek Leng Chan, tying 121 places behind at number 217.

Both Quek, 76, and Ananda Krishnan, 79, have an estimated wealth of $7.2 billion each.

This year, there are a total of 14 Malaysians on the list.

They are:

14) Tiong Hiew King, 82

2018 Rank: 1,999

Wealth: $1.1 billion

13) Lim Wee Chai, 60

2018 Rank: 1,867

Wealth: $1.2 billion

12) Jeffrey Cheah, 72

2018 Rank: 1,756

Wealth: $1.3 billion

11) Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary, 66

2018 Rank: 1,284

Wealth: $1.9 billion

10) Koon Poh Keong, 56

2018 Rank: 1,020

Wealth: $2.4 billion

9) Kuan Kam Hon, 70

2018 Rank: 965

Wealth: $2.5 billion

8) Lau Cho Kun, 82

2018 Rank: 924

Wealth: $2.6 billion

7) Chen Lip Keong, 70

2018 Rank: 703

Wealth: $3.3 billion

6) Lim Kok Thay, 66

2018 Rank: 441

Wealth: $4.7 billion

5) Lee Shin Cheng, 79

2018 Rank: 321

Wealth: $5.6 billion

4) Teh Hong Piow, 87

2018 Rank: 289

Wealth: $6 billion

3) Quek Leng Chan, 76

2018 Rank: 217

Wealth: $7.2 billion

2) Ananda Krishnan, 79

2018 Rank: 217

Wealth: $7.2 billion

1) Robert Kuok, 94

2018 Rank: 96

Wealth: $14.8 billion

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett were respectively ranked first, second and third richest on the entire planet.

Bezos saw his net worth soar to $112 billion from $72.8 billion last year, allowing him to overtake Gates who has a fortune of $90 billion this year.

There are a total of 2,208 billionaires in the world this year – a record number for the Forbes list.

Together, they are worth $9.1 trillion, up 18 per cent from 2017.

While the US had a record 585 billionaires on the list, China was runner-up with 373 billionaires holding $1.123 trillion of combined wealth.

China’s top billionaire is Tencent’s Pony Ma,46, who is now worth $45.3 billion and ranks 17 on the global list.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma, 53, came in at 20th, with a fortune of $39 billion.

Hui Ka Yan (24th place), Wang Jianlin (26th place) and Yang Huiyan (43rd place) followed closely behind with their net worth estimated at $30.3 billion, $30 billion and $21.9 billion respectively.

At age 36, Yang is also the youngest billionaire in China.