Malindo Air announces more local flights for Malaysians ahead of looming general elections – and it’s not alone

Malaysian airline Malindo Air announced that it will increase the frequency of its local flights to meet the surge in demand due to the 14th general election, says a report by The Malay Mail Online.

From May 8 to May 10, the company will add flights with corresponding tickets available via all of Malindo Air’s physical and online retail channels.

The airline will also add 16 trips bound for Kuching and Kota Kinabalu to cater to flights going in and out of east Malaysia, opening an additional 2,592 seats.

“On the other hand, 10 flights with the capacity of 1,620 seats were added to trips within peninsular Malaysia, including to Penang and Kota Baru,” the company said in a statement.

Malindo Air had previously announced on April 10 that it was waiving rerouting fees for Malaysian voters travelling for the general election on May 9.

The move came after Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia announced its own initiative to increase flights in light of the looming general elections.

On April 12, AirAsia’s CEO, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes wrote in a tweet: “While @AirAsia should not be the only airline doing this we wil [sic] help. We will freeze whatever seats we have not sold for day before and say after and put those seats on low fares. And put extra flights.”

In his following tweet, Fernandes said that fares to Sarawak on May 8 and May 9 would be priced at RM120 ($30.86), RM199 for flights to Sabah and RM99 for flights to Peninsular Malaysia.