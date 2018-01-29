Man dies after getting sucked into MRI machine at Mumbai hospital

File photo: Metallic objects are not allowed inside MRI rooms as they could be pulled by the machine’s powerful magnet. The Straits Times

A 32-year-old Indian man died after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday (Jan 27) evening.

The man who was identified as Mr Rajesh Maru, was accompanying an elderly relative into the MRI room at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital while carrying an oxygen cylinder at the time of the incident, reported The Statesman newspaper.

Mr Maru’s brother-in-law Harish Solanki, whose mother was the patient being prepped for the scan, said that a ward boy told the family to bring the cylinder inside the room.

According to the Times of India, Mr Solanki said the family hesitated at first but the ward boy assured them that the machine was not on and that it was fine to do so.

“When we told him that metallic objects aren’t allowed inside an MRI room, he said ‘sab chalta hai, hamara roz ka kaam hai’ (it’s fine, we do this every day). He also said that the machine was switched off. The doctor as well as the technician didn’t say anything,” said Mr Solanki.

Metallic objects are not allowed inside MRI rooms as they could be pulled by the machine’s powerful magnet – and that’s exactly what happened once Mr Maru walked in with the cylinder as the machine was actually switched on.

The cylinder was sucked towards the machine with great force and dragged him along with it.

Mr Maru’s hand got stuck in the machine along with the cylinder which triggered an oxygen leak. His body was swollen and bleeding heavily when he was pulled away by relatives and the ward boys.

Mr Maru was rushed to the emergency room where he died 10 minutes later.

NDTV reported that local BJP lawmaker MP Lodha has demanded compensation and stern action against those responsible for Mr Maru’s death.

A police case has been filed against the hospital’s doctor, ward boy and ward attendant for causing death by negligence. All three were arrested on Saturday.

The hospital’s dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that an inquiry is being conducted and that action will be taken.