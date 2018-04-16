Manchester City celebrated at a local pub after winning the Premier League title

caption Excited Manchester city fans mobbed Vincent Kompany after the Tottenham Hotspur win. source Reuters

Manchester City players toasted the club’s Premier League title victory with fans at a local English pub on Sunday.

Club captain Vincent Kompany gave a passionate speech where he told parents to cover their childrens ear’s so he could swear profusely.

They sang songs, took selfies, and clearly had a good time.

The Premier League season is not over as City welcomes Swansea City for a league game on Sunday – so more celebrations can be expected this weekend.

City defeated Tottenham Hotspur by a 3-1 score on Saturday, meaning local rivals Manchester United had to beat West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to keep its title challenge alive.

But United slipped up, suffered a shock 1-0 loss, and handed the championship to City. The team now has an unassailable lead at the top of the division thanks to an impressive 87 points from 33 games.

City has dominated English football this season. It has scored 93 goals in the Premier League so far, has a 16-point lead over United and, in Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sané, and David Silva, has three of the most in-form players in the country.

It is no wonder City wanted to toast its success – but what is extraordinary is that the players chose to do so with the club’s fans.

So, as soon as it was confirmed City had scooped the Premier League title, the players went to the one place where fans were guaranteed to be – the pub. The Railway pub in Hale, a village that is southwest of Manchester, to be precise.

Club captain Vincent Kompany even gave a passionate speech while standing on top of a pub bench but warned parents that “if there’s kids in the room, cover their ears.”

Watch Kompany’s speech here:

“If there’s kids in the room, cover their ears or send them out,” Kompany said, as he toasted City’s third league title in the last six years – the club’s first sustained period of success since the late 1960s, almost five decades ago.

“It’s a been a f—— long journey, especially if you have been a blue for more than 40 years in your heart. But tonight, we won it again! So let’s celebrate together!”

Players sang songs, took selfies, and had a good time.

Watch players like Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kompany leave the pub here:

City has won the title but the Premier League season is not yet over, as there are five matches to go.

City will play Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium on April 22 for its next Premier League game – where more title celebrations can be expected.