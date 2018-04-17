Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may be planning to sell Paul Pogba, the club’s most expensive player

caption Paul Pogba is in the midst of his second stint with Manchester United. source Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United may be selling Paul Pogba, who is the most expensive player in the club’s history.

Pogba has underwhelmed this year, and United is currently a distant second behind their arch rival in the Premier League table.

If Pogba is sold, this will be his second disappointing stint with the English club.

It was only two years ago that Paul Pogba came to Manchester United on a then-world record transfer fee of £89 million (~US$130 million), but now the club’s manager, Jose Mourinho, may be ready to sell the French midfielder this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United currently sits second in the Premier League table, but they are 16 points behind their rivals Manchester City, who have already won the Premier League title. City clinched the title following a United loss to West Bromwich Albion in which Pogba was subbed off in the 58th minute.

Now, the Mail reports, “Mourinho has run out of patience with the club’s record signing and has included Pogba on a list of players who can be sold as he attempts to close the gap on new champions Manchester City.”

Pogba himself has had a frustrating season and missed more playing time than a star of his stature should.

If he were to get sold, it would be a remarkable turn of events for a player who was on the cusp of becoming as big of a star as anyone not named Messi or Ronaldo – not to mention his second failed stint at Manchester United.

Pogba had previously been a member of United’s youth academy but left the club on a free transfer after he failed to find first-team playing time.

Pogba later joined Italian giants Juventus and had a stellar career with the club, before opting to return to United. He later claimed he turned down offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid because he had “unfinished business” with United.

While leaving United a second time would surely be disappointing for Pogba, if he does get made available on the transfer market, just about any club in soccer would likely try to swoop in and claim him.