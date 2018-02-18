The students who survived the Florida school shooting are planning something big to take the fight for gun safety nationwide

Survivors of the shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.

Speaking on CNN Sunday, a group of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they are determined to make a difference on the issue.

Cameron Kasky, a junior at the school, said the March 24 march will provide a time to talk about gun control, saying “we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around.”

Kasky expanded on the idea on “Fox News Sunday”:

“One of the things we’ve been hearing is that it’s not the yet time to talk about gun control, and we respect that. We’ve lost 17 lives, and our community took 17 bullets to the heart. So here’s the time we’re going to talk about gun control: March 24th we have the March for Our Lives, which you can find at marchforourlives.com, and expect to see use a lot. The March for our Lives is going to be in every major city, and we are organizing it so students everywhere can beg for our lives. Because at the end of the day this isn’t about the red and blue, the GOP and the democrats, this is about adults and kids, and at this point you’re either with us or against us.”