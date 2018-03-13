The cheapest way to watch March Madness if you don’t have cable

- source
- March Madness kicks off on March 13. For college-basketball fans without cable, Sling TV is the most affordable place to watch March Madness.
- For $25 a month, Sling TV subscribers could access TNT, TBS, and TruTV – all of which will broadcast March Madness games.
- But to gain access to more games, it’s also worth looking into CBS and CBS All Access.
March Madness kicks off on March 13. For college-basketball fans without cable, figuring out how to watch the games can be a headache.
To save you the hassle, we did the research.
The winner? Internet TV service Sling TV, which offers a deal starting at $20 a month for over 25 channels.
March Madness will be broadcast on TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS. Sling Orange, as it’s called, gets you TNT and TBS, plus 20 other channels, for $20. The “Comedy” add-on will get you TruTV for an extra $5.
Sling Blue gets you TNT, TBS, and TruTV, and 40 other channels, for $25.
Sling TV customers with an Over-the-Air antenna can access CBS free. But CBS All Access is $5.99 a month if you choose the limited-commercials option.
Even if you were to pay for a month of Sling and CBS All Access, it would still be the cheapest option compared to other live-TV services. Hulu TV and PlayStation Vue both start at $39.99, and YouTube TV and DirecTV are both $35.