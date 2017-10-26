Veteran journalist Mark Halperin out at MSNBC after sexual harassment claims

caption Brian Williams and Mark Halperin. source Screenshot/MSNBC

Veteran journalist Mark Halperin has been accused of sexually harassing women while he worked at ABC News, according to a new report.

Halperin, who left ABC around a decade ago, apologized when confronted with the claims, reported by CNN’s Oliver Darcy, and said he would “step back” from media appearances in response.

Halperin’s work at ABC, which took place over a decade ago, was reportedly marked by unwanted sexual advances that included groping, propositions, and forcing himself on women at the network.

ABC told Darcy that no complaints had been filed against Halperin, but Halperin seemed to acknowledge wrongdoing in a statement to CNN.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin told CNN Wednesday night.

“I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

Halperin has hosted a show on Bloomberg and is apolitical analyst often used by NBC News. He regularly appears on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program. On Thursday, MSNBC said Halperin would leave his roles at the network and at NBC News, where he occasionally appeared as an analyst.

Halperin is the latest of several prominent media figures outed for sexual misconduct since a bombshell New York Times article alleged that Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein had abused vulnerable women over a decades-long career in the entertainment business.