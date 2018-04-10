Mark Zuckerberg just hinted that Facebook could offer a paid version one day

- source
- Committee on the Judiciary
- Mark Zuckerberg said in a hearing on Tuesday that there will always be a free version of Facebook.
- That’s a change from the company’s previous promise that Facebook will always be free, and it suggests that Facebook is not ruling out offering a free and a paid version of the social network.
Mark Zuckerberg just suggested that Facebook might one day offer a paid, premium version of the service.
During his testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Zuckerberg was asked by a Republican Senator Orin Hatch if Facebook will always be free.
Zuckerberg response: “Yes, there will always be a version of Facebook that is free.”
The reason that’s important is that Zuckerberg said a version of Facebook will always be free. That’s a marked difference from Facebook’s longstanding insistence that Facebook will always be free, period.
You can still see it on Facebook’s front page today. “It’s free and always will be,” Facebook promises new users when they arrive at its website to sign up for the social network:
If you read between the lines of Zuckerberg’s latest comments, it suggests Facebook is leaving itself open to potentially offer a paid version, perhaps without ads, at some point down the road. That could help Facebook ease some of the concerns about its use of its users’ data for ad targeting.