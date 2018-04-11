LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg is being grilled by Congress in his second day of testimony

After 5 hours of testimony on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress again at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday.

You can watch a livestream of the hearing below.

Mark Zuckerberg survived his first clash with Congress. Now it’s time for round two.

On Wednesday, the Facebook CEO is testifying before a US Congressional House committee following a series of bruising scandals for the social network, from the spread of Russian propaganda on its platform to Cambridge Analytica’s misappropriation of up to 87 million users’ data.

It comes after five hours of testimony by the 33-year-old executive before a Senate joint hearing on Tuesday on much the same subjects. In that hearing, Zuckerberg performed well (albeit woodenly), sticking closely to company talking points and not making any embarrassing gaffes.

And the tech illiteracy of many of the senators hampered the efficacy of much of the questioning, with Zuckerberg at times repeatedly explaining basic features of the social network to them.

Wednesday’s hearing is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT, or 3 p.m. BST), and is being held by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. You can follow along on the livestream below, and Business Insider is also attending the hearing and will update this post with any major developments as they happen.

If Tuesday’s hearing is any guide, expect Zuckerberg to reiterate Facebook’s litany of apologies – he made a “big mistake,” the company should’ve taken a “broader view of its responsibilities” – and to discuss already-announced changes it is making to its platform.

But there may be bigger news, too. In the Senate hearing, the CEO revealed that Facebook employees have been interviewed by the special counsel’s office as it investigates Russian meddling, the company was accused of violating an FTC order, the CEO admitted that most people don’t read the social network’s terms of service before signing up, and more. You can read Business Insider’s recap of day 1 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony here »