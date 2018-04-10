LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is about to testify to Congress

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) leaves the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) after meeting with Feinstein on Capitol Hill on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg is facing what may be the toughest grilling of his life.

On Tuesday, at some time after 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT, or 7 p.m. BST), the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint committee hearing of the United States Senate.

His appearance comes in the wake of a string of scandals – most recently from Cambridge Analytica improperly obtaining as many as 87 million users’ personal data, but also the intense blowback the company has faced over fake news and its role in Russian interference in American elections.

2.59 p.m. ET: Zuckerberg speaks: “We didn’t do enough … it was a big mistake.”

source Committee on the Judiciary

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now giving his opening statement.

It’s largely similar to the remarks he’s made in recent days in blog posts and interviews with journalists.

Facebook made a “big mistake” by not taking a “broad enough view” of its responsibilities, the exec says.

He outlines the already-announced changes Facebook is making in response to the scandal, including notifying users whose data was obtained by Cambridge Analytica.

The issues Facebook is facing are challenges “for all of us as Americans,” Zuckerberg concludes.

2.52 p.m. ET: Senator Nelson raises the spectre of regulation.

source Committee on the Judiciary

Senator Nelson is punchier right out the gate: Iif you and other social media companies do not get your act in order, none of us are gonna have any privacy any more,” he tells Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg will speak after these open statements. For now he is sitting silently, looking fairly serious, occasionally sipping water.

Nelson raises the possibility of Congress enacting regulation if Facebook fails to act: “How can American consumers trust folks like your company to be caretakers of their most personal and identifable information?”

2:48 p.m. ET: Grassley speaks again.

source Business Insider

Senator Grassley talks about the scale of modern data collection, and situates it in the broader context – mentioning other companies also collecting user data, and touching on the history of the use of voter data in political campaigns (particularly Obama’s).

He says: “The tech industry has an obligation to respond to widespread and growing concerns over data privacy and security and to restore the public’s trust.”

2.44 p.m. ET: Next up, Senator Feinstein.

source Committee on the Judiciary

It’s now on to Senator Feinstein. While Thune focused on data and privacy issues, her remarks also raise foreign interference via Facebook – particularly the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA).

Cambridge Analytica (CA) gets a mention too, however, linking it to Trump’s campaign – and asking whether CA coordinated with the IRA.

She’s concerned, she says, because Facebook reportedly learned of Cambridge Analytica obtaining user data in 2015 and did nothing about it until now.

2.39 p.m. ET: And so it begins.

source Committee on the Judiciary

The hearing has kicked off with Senator Grassley laying out the ground rules. Senators will get five minutes, not four, and there will not be a second round of questions.

Then, first up is Senator Thune, the commerce chairman. His opening remarks are critical, Cambridge Analytica’s scraping “disturbing” and highlighting that the research firm was able to hijack Facebook’s tools rather than due to “negligence.” He also raises concerns that Facebook’s planned changes will only reinforce its dominance and further its walled garden.

2.29 p.m. ET: ZUCKERBERG ENTERS THE ROOM.

Mark Zuckerberg has entered the room. He’s smiling, and greeting congressmen. He’s dressed in a dark blue suit and light blue tie. Posing for a few photographs for the media.

2.28 p.m. ET: The obligatory protestors are in attendance.

source Joe Perticone/Business Insider

It just wouldn’t be a high-profile congressional hearing without a few protestors!

There’s a scattering of protestors in the audience from Code Pink, a pro-social justice organisation that campaigns against militarism. They were earlier waving banners with slogans like “PROTECT OUR PRIVACY” and “STOP CORPORATE SPYING.”

2.18 p.m. ET: How the hearing will work.

So how will today’s hearing work?

The hearing will begin with opening statements from each chairman and ranking member from the two committees, which will be Republicans John Thune (Commerce) and Chuck Grassley (Judiciary), followed by Democrats Bill Nelson (Commerce) and Dianne Feinstein (Judiciary).

After them, Zuckerberg will deliver his opening statement. Then the questioning will begin. Each senator will get five minutes and they will go one by one, rotating by party. There are 44 senators between the two committees, and they could go for multiple rounds.

2.17 p.m. ZUCKERBERG IS IN THE BUILDING.

source CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg is in the building. CBS News captured footage of the CEO in the lobby.

2.13 p.m. ET: Crowds are swarming in the hall.

source Joe Perticone/Business Insider

As the scheduled time of the hearing approaches, the hall is swarming with photographers angling for a prime shot of the 33-year-old CEO once he arrives.

Outside of the room, the line is several hundred people long, stretching down two flights of stairs and through the underground tunnels that connect the Senate office buildings. It goes all the way into the neighboring building.

Most will leave disappointed: There are only around 50 seats inside the room.

2:00 p.m. ET: The (padded) hotseat.

source Joe Perticone/Business Insider

Pictured above: The seat Zuckerberg will be sitting in for his testimony, which may go on for as long as four hours.

There has been some mirth on Twitter over what appears to be a booster seat on his chair – though Business Insider understands that it has been added for additional comfort, rather than to give the 5-foot-7-inch executive a height boost.

1:44 p.m. ET: Zuckerberg won’t be under oath. Plus, expect a short delay.

source Joe Perticone/Business Insider

Two key updates for now.

One: There is a Senate floor vote scheduled for 14:15 ET today, so the hearing will kick off a little later than anticipated – expect the show to get started between 14:30-14:45 ET.

And second: Mark Zuckerberg won’t be under oath when he testifies, so don’t expect to see the iconic shot of him raising his right hand as he swears truthfulness. However, he will still be required to answer truthfully, as lying to Congress is a federal crime.

For context, the Judiciary Committee typically requires witnesses to be sworn in, but the Commerce Committee does not. In addition, Zuckerberg is a non-government witness, which Judiciary often does not require to go under oath.

