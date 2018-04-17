Aluminum jumps to a near 7-year high as Trump sanctions hit Russia

- source
- Markets Insider
- Aluminum prices have jumped to a near seven-year high on Tuesday as the impact of US sanctions against Russia continues to impact the global supply of the industrial metal.
- Just under two weeks ago, the Trump administration announced sanctions on more than a dozen Russian entities, including United Co. Rusal, the world’s second-largest aluminum producer. Rusal has seen its share price plunge.
- The news caused aluminum prices to skyrocket, and they have continued to do so over recent days, with Tuesday seeing a 5% rise in prices. Aluminum is trading at around $2,400 per ton.
- Prices have been further boosted by President Trump threatening to levy further tariffs on Russia as a result of the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria. Trump has condemned Russia and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
- Aluminum initially fell in March after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, but exempted Canada and Mexico from similar import taxes.
- You can track the price of aluminium with Markets Insider.