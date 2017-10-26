Maroon 5 has announced its 2018 ‘Red Pill Blues’ tour dates — here they are

- source
Maroon 5 has announced a 2018 North American tour in support of its upcoming album, “Red Pill Blues,” which is set for release on November 3.
The “Red Pill Blues” tour starts out on May 30, 2018 in Tacoma, Washington, before playing 32 more dates throughout the United States and Canada. The tour concludes October 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Tickets will be available for American Express cardholders on Monday, October 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.
Any tickets purchased between October 30 and November 10 will also be bundled with a free download or physical copy of “Red Pill Blues.”
Find the tour dates below:
May 30 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome June 1 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena June 2 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center June 4 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum June 7 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena June 9 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center June 10 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center June 12 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center June 14 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center June 16 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena June 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center September 7 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena September 9 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center September 11 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center September 13 – St Louis, MO at ScottTrade Center September 14 – Chicago, IL at United Center September 16 – Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center September 18 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center September 20 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse September 22 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center September 23 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena September 25 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena September 27 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena September 30 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena October 2 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena October 4 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center October 6 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center October 7 – Boston, MA at TD Garden October 10 – Hartford, CT at XL Center October 12 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center October 14 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden October 15 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden