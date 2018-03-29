Maserati and Ferrari joined forces to build one of the fastest SUVs in the world

caption The Maserati Levante Trofeo. source Maserati

Maserati unveiled the new Levante Trofeo performance SUV on Wednesday at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

The limited edition Levante Trofeo is powered by 590 horsepower, twin-turbocharged Ferrari V8.

According to Maserati, the Levante Trofeo can do 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 187 mph.

The Trofeo will be available exclusively in the US and Canada.

Maserati is adding even more fuel to the already red-hot SUV market with the new Levante Trofeo. The venerable Italian brand unveiled its latest SUV offering at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on Wednesday in a rowdy affair that shook the Javits Center show floor.

At the heart of the limited edition Levante Trofeo is a 590 horsepower, 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 made in Maranello, Italy by Ferrari.

In a statement, Maserati CEO Tim Kuniskis referred to the Ferrari engines as the “finest on earth.”

caption The Levante Trofeo’s Ferrari V8. source Maserati

According to Maserati, the Trofeo will be able to hit 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 187 mph.

As a result, the Trofeo’s performance capabilities falls in line with the some of the fastest SUVs in the world like the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Range Rover Sport SVR, and the Bentley Bentayga.

Ferrari engine aside, another piece of the Levante Trofeo story that’s a bit out of the ordinary is the fact that it is a high-performance model designed exclusively for the US and Canada. After all, European and Japanese automakers have a history of saving their wildest creation as a special for their domestic markets.

source Maserati

In addition to the beefed up motor, the Levante Trofeo also receives several aesthetic changes including new 22-inch wheels, carbon fiber accents, and Trofeo branded interior trim.

The Trofeo will also be outfitted with a 1,280 watt, 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo system.

Maserati introduced the Levante in 2016 to strong reviews and sales figures. Regular production Levantes are powered by a pair of twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engines producing 345 hp and 424 hp respectively.

Production of the Levante Trofeo is expected to begin this Summer at Maserati’s plant in Turin, Italy.

Maserati has not announced pricing for the Levante Trofeo.