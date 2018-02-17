This flow chart perfectly captures the vicious cycle of mass shootings in America

Ashley Lutz, Business Insider US
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2018.

Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2018.
REUTERS/Joe Skipper

  • A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday left 17 people dead and over a dozen more injured.
  • There have been 18 gun-related incidents at schools in 2018 alone.
  • A flow chart that’s going viral on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter captures the feeling that many people quickly forget about a shooting once it’s over, and nothing changes.

Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florida shocked and horrified people across America.

But many have pointed out a depressing reality – shootings are quickly forgotten until the next one occurs.

A hand-written flow chart shared by the left-leaning political page Resonant Muse perfectly captures this emotion.

Resonant Muse on Facebook

The Facebook post calls for Congress to regulate guns more strictly, sparking a debate.

It echoes the emotion of the Boston Globe’s recent front page, which reported on the next mass shooting before it happened to make a statement.