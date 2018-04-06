‘Dilly Dilly’ is probably not explicitly banned from the Masters — but it’s still not a great idea to yell it

caption The aura of mystery that surrounds the Masters and Augusta National has made it difficult to suss out fact from fiction. source YouTube/Bud Light

Rumors ran rampant that the infamous Bud Light catchphrase “Dilly Dilly!” had been banned from the Masters.

A report from Yahoo Sports disputes that rumor, citing numerous interviews with volunteers and officials at Augusta National.

Whether the rumor was real or not, Bud Light used the moment as a marketing opportunity, capitalizing on the ubiquitousness of their latest slogan.

Augusta Nationalis known for its pristine greens, blooming azaleas, and pimento cheese sandwiches. But one of the less advertised aspects of the course isthe strict rulebook that patrons are expected to followwhile taking in the action.

Built on tradition, the Masters is a no-nonsense tournament, banning patrons from bringing phones, electronics, and most types of chairs onto the grounds. While other Tour stops encourage more raucous behavior, the rules officials at Augusta National have no time for fans screaming “GET IN THE HOLE” as soon as their favorite golfer gets through his swing off the tee. Augusta National expects decorum at all times.

On Tuesday, rumors surfaced that the Bud Light catchphrase “Dilly Dilly” had been specifically banned from the course and that security would eject fans caught yelling it. The news went viral, and Bud Light was quick to capitalize on the moment, saying their brand was “against tyranny in all its forms” and pledging to send Dilly Dilly shirts to Augusta National so that fans could be seen, if not heard.

The news was too delicious not to consume, and immediately sparked speculation – what other oddly specific phrases had the rules officials deemed unworthy of uttering at Augusta National?

SkratchTV, which aims to give golf fans an “irreverent look at the game of golf without the exclusivity and stodginess,” claimed to have gotten their hands on the official list of banned terms, which also included fan favorites like “Baba Booey” and “Mashed Potatoes.”

But Dan Wetzel and Jay Busbee at Yahoo Sports raised doubts on the existence of such a list on Wednesday, after a series of interviews with the people who would know best – Masters security. Per their report:

No one interviewed by Yahoo Sports – a group that ranged from volunteer marshals to full-time security – had seen or been told of any list, although they had heard of the day-old “Dilly, Dilly” legend. These men were heroically willing to risk their jobs to come forward and debunk the story to Yahoo Sports as long as they remained anonymous because they are not authorized to speak for Augusta National.

The list above has some immediately suspicious inclusions – it’s tough to believe anyone at Augusta National is involved enough in the Philadelphia hip-hop scene to know that “Free Meek” should be noted. Also, it’s printed on a plain white sheet of paper, rather than on some official Masters letterhead, and absent any other sort of traditional formality for which the Masters is known.

It’s fun to imagine – the mysterious aura that surrounds the Masters makes it ripe for jokes like this to arise. With so many stringent rules, it’s easy to picture a group of old, white men in green jackets collectively deciding that none of that “Dilly Dilly” business will be taking place on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.

But just as in most cases, stories that are too good to be true usually are.

That said, chances are that yelling any catchphrase after a players swing would at the very least get you a few eyebrows raises from whatever security is around you. With the Masters firm rulebook, it’s probably best to stick to your golf clap.

