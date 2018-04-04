The Masters has insanely strict rules — here are the things they can throw you out for doing

caption The Masters is an old school tournament, barring patrons from even bringing their phones onto the course at Augusta National. source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

This week the golf world’s attention will once again turn to Augusta National, as the best players in the world compete in the Masters tournament.

The Masters is a tournament of tradition – caddies are still made to wear their all-white overalls while walking the course. So it should come as no surprise that there are many rules for patrons looking to watch Tiger, Rory, Dustin, and Phil this weekend.

On Tuesday, Bryce Ritchie, an editor at golf magazine “Bunkered,” reported that the Masters even had a list of sayings that had been banned from the course, with this year’s list including the now-iconic “Dilly Dilly,” as made famous by Bud Light. According to Ritchie, fans who shout “Dilly Dilly,” or similar phrases, will be ejected from the tournament.

Still, there are even more arcane rules at Augusta National, all the way down to what you can bring on to the grounds. Below you can check out a list of all the items that will get you stopped by security at the Masters before you even take the course, according to the tournament’s official website.

Phones

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fans looking to post Instagram selfies with their favorite golfers at the Masters will have to find another way to share their content, as Augusta National forbids any phones. While there are plenty of signs to help patrons find their way around the course, meeting up with friends if you get separated could prove difficult without communication. For fans who need to reach someone off the course, payphones are available.

Bulky bags and backpacks

source Harry How/Getty Images

Not allowing big bags has become a somewhat standard practice at many sporting events of late, but still, taking in hours and hours of golf and walking the course without a sizable pack could prove frustrating for some.

Beepers or other electronic devices

source Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Proving how old school the Masters is, the tournament still has rules on the books regarding the use of beepers. So yeah, doctors better leave their pagers at home, as most others have for the past 15 years.

Cameras

source Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Cameras are allowed on the course at Augusta National only during the practice rounds before the start of the official tournament. With so many fantastic views and sites to capture at Augusta National, it makes sense that fans looking to take home some memories on film would get to the tournament a day early to take advantage.

Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit)

source A. J. O’Brien/Fox Photos/Getty Images

While apparently there was a time, as the above picture shows, that bringing guns on golf courses was a thing that happened, Augusta National has a strict policy against weapons of any kind. Regardless of your permit, you won’t be allowed onto the course armed.

Alcoholic beverages

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It should also come as no surprise that Augusta National would prefer fans don’t bring alcohol onto their pristine course. Thankfully, beers are reasonably priced, so golf fans can still enjoy a brew while taking in the action.

Beverage containers and coolers

source Harry How/Getty Images

Similarly, the Masters does not want patrons walking the grounds with coolers filled with drinks. Again, there’s plenty of reasonably priced food and beverages available, so planning a Masters tailgate may be unnecessary.

Flags, banners, and signs

source Robert Laberge/Getty Images

While fans at some golf tournaments have been encouraged to be rowdier of late, the Masters is as traditional as they come, with flags and signs banned.

Folding armchairs, rigid type chairs, or stools

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

While Augusta National permits chairs – and necessary for anyone hoping to watch up close at one of the greens for the majority of the day – it’s vital that patrons have the right type of seat. “If you bring a chair, make sure it’s a collapsible one without armrests,” is the official line, so the safest way to get a seat might merely be to buy one from the Pro Shop at Augusta to ensure it passes all inspections.

Ladders, periscopes, and selfie sticks

source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The people who run the Masters want to make sure everyone has a fair shot at the views offered at Augusta National, so selfie sticks and ladders are out of the question. If you want to be able to see a part of the golf course without jumping over the crowds, it’s probably best to arrive early.

Radios, TVs, and tape recorders

It’s probably for the best that any and all electronics of yours are left at home if you’re planning on attending the Masters. If you need to keep up with something happening off the course, your best bet will be to make use of the phone bank.

Strollers

source Warren Little/Getty Images

While there is no age restriction on the course, it’s best to use your head when planning on bringing children along to the Masters. Strollers are not allowed, meaning that should you bring a young child, you’ll be holding them for a large amount of the day. Also, every patron on the course must have a badge, regardless of how young they are.

Walkie-talkies

source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

While you’ll see rules officials walking the course with walkie-talkies, fans watching from the sidelines are forbidden from having them, just in case you thought you had found a workaround on the course’s phone ban.

