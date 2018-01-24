These photos of empty stores reveal why people are going crazy over a wild Mattress Firm conspiracy theory

source Shutterstock

On Tuesday, a comment on Reddit that suggested Mattress Firm was laundering money went viral – it has since been removed.

Reddit users said that the company was overstored in the US, given that it stocks a product that people typically buy every seven to 10 years, and suggested that this was a sign of something more dubious.

These photos show why this wild conspiracy theory even came into question.

Mattress Firm stores are everywhere – and a wacky conspiracy theory suggests a crazy reason why.

A wild conspiracy theory has been making the rounds on the internet after a Reddit thread, which claimed that the company was money laundering, went viral. The comment was subsequently deleted, The Next Web reported.

“Mattress Firm is some sort of giant money laundering scheme,” a Reddit user wrote, adding: “I remember seeing 4 mattress firms all on each corner of an intersection once, and there is no way there is such a demand for mattresses.”

Mattress Firm is the largest specialty retailer in the US. It has 3,500 stores in total. This number jumped in 2015 when it acquired the second largest chain, Sleepy’s.

These photos reveal why this conspiracy theory came into question:

Social media users claim that Mattress Firm is completely overstored in the US…

…and are posting maps of their local area to show how concentrated its stores are.

Some are opposite each other on a street.

#mattressfirm #matressfirmconspiracy #conspiracy #conspiracytheory I kid you not, there’s one on the left side and one one the right side of the road. Same intersection. Google map it… Swan and Grant Rd. Tucson Arizona. pic.twitter.com/DwGXrSs01A — Jonathan (@JPrincetweets) January 24, 2018

Users claim that its heavy store concentration is unusual given that it stocks a product that people typically buy every seven to 10 years.

Just checked my local #MattressFirm stores…. there’s 34 within a 20 mile radius of my house ???? #Conspiracy — Michaella Feyers (@ellabell1993) January 24, 2018

Twitter users also claim that its stores after frequently empty, which makes its high store count even more surprising.

Yooo this Mattress Firm Conspiracy is really blowing my mind…they are def money laundering or pulling some underground shady shit. Look at how many of them are within 15 mins of where I live and I’ve NEVER seen anyone inside of them! #MattressFirm pic.twitter.com/2zM7huHmYX — Yordan (@MrJellison) January 24, 2018

One user compared its prevalence in the US to that of McDonald’s. There are over 14,000 McDonald’s stores in America.

Funny to see Mattress Firm conspiracy getting attention. My wife and I have talked this numerous times. Never a car in the lot, buy as common as McDonalds. #MattressFirm pic.twitter.com/uNWhq75bsT — M.J. Mouton (@MJ_Mouton) January 24, 2018

Source: Statista

.

In the past, customers have posted photos on Instagram with seemingly empty stores in the background.

Employees have made good use of times when the store is empty to take a nap on the many beds on offer…

…and for racing around on top of the mattresses.

#tagseanaboredatwork #twolittlemonkeysjumpinonthebed #mattressfirmproblems A post shared by Seana (@raethemailgirl83) on Aug 30, 2013 at 7:06pm PDT

Customer are hosting slumber parties in one store.

These are some of the most Mattress Firm heavy locations in the US:

caption Chicago, Illinois source Google Maps

In New York’s Manhattan, there are several stores. The business has faced increased competition there from start-ups such as Casper, which are headquartered in New York City.

source Google Maps

Mattress Firm has not yet responded to Business Insider for comment.

source Google Maps

On Tuesday, it responded to the news on Twitter with a bemused meme.