13 of Maya Angelou’s greatest quotes on life, success, and change

- source
- Getty Images Entertainment/Jemal Countess
Maya Angelou, the renowned author, was born 90 years ago, on April 4, 1928. She had a diverse career as a civil-rights activist, poet, and much more.
In her speeches, interviews, and writing, Angelou offered beautiful advice on living life to the fullest. She died in 2014, but her timeless words live on. Here are 13 of her greatest quotes.
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider