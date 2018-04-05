McDonald’s Singapore just did the unthinkable by adding healthy red rice porridge to its menu

McDonald’s Singapore’s new breakfast item is surprisingly healthy. McDonald’s Singapore

When someone asks you out to have a McDonald’s breakfast, surely you’d be thinking of hash browns and hotcakes, right?

From this day forward, you will be able to consider a new kind of option at McDonald’s outlets in Singapore – and it’s a really healthy one at that too.

McDonalds’s Singapore has in the past expanded its range of healthier options with salads and wholegrain muffins, so it’s not an idea that fans are alien to.

But this time, the fast food chain is taking things to a whole new level with the launch of its new red rice porridge breakfast item.

Priced at S$3.40, the new item was created by Singapore chef Anna Lim, who is the “Souperchef” behind The Soup Spoon.

According to McDonald’s, its new item is made of sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, bean curd, corn, goji berries and red rice, which is a type of wholegrain known for its unique colour and nutty flavour.

It will be a permanent item on the breakfast menu, offering a low-fat, 150-calorie option to appeal to health conscious fans who wouldn’t usually consider stepping into McDonald’s for breakfast.

Lim said in a statement that she got to know more about red rice as an ingredient during a trip to Bhutan.

“I was inspired to create a fusion recipe using this nutritious wholegrain and my love for porridge, a familiar hawker fare that many Singaporeans enjoy for breakfast,” she said.

Jaclyn Reutens, a dietitian at Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants, said: “While all wholegrains are good for you, red rice does have at least 20% more zinc and iron compared to brown rice – both of which are essential for boosting the body’s immune system and are important components of many enzymes.”

Die-hard fast food fans might cringe at the idea of having red rice porridge at the fast food restaurant, but the results may actually surprise you.

While Business Insider hasn’t had the chance to taste the new red rice porridge yet, the item has earned some very positive reviews on social media in the short time it has been made available today.

So will this be a yay or nay? It’s probably too early to tell.

But it’ll be interesting to see what other healthy local breakfast options McDonald’s can come up with in future. Quinoa nasi lemak and rye flour youtiao, anyone?