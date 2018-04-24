Melania Trump wore a huge white hat for the French president’s arrival ceremony — and people are freaking out and comparing her to Beyoncé

Melania Trump’s hat stole the show at the White House’s arrival ceremony for the French president on Tuesday.

The bold look inspired instantaneous social media debate.

Trump’s hat garnered comparisons to one of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks.

First lady Melania Trump stole the show at White House’s arrival ceremony for French president Emmanuel Macron.

Trump wore stilettos and a white belted suit. The blazer appears to be made by Michael Kors, and is available for sale on Neiman Marcus’ website for $2,195. The hat is also from Michael Kors Collection, CNN’s Kate Bennett reported.

But, it was the first lady’s wide-brimmed hat that grabbed people’s attention.

Here’s another look at the first lady’s glamorous, over-the-top outfit:

And, here’s a closer look at the hat:

Many people took to social media to freak out over the fashion choice.

THAT HAT Melania really is killin' this look. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 24, 2018

That hat is Melania’s way of saying she’s not going to be outdone by the French woman. https://t.co/9kF5Rb6mFt — JG (@JohnG405) April 24, 2018

Yasssss Melania come through with this white ensemble and that hat?! Sis the whole district is basically in flames but you still look SO. GOOD. https://t.co/iFDzd94VKb — Terry Dugas (@TerryDugas) April 24, 2018

Melania's hat for President. — Jon Robson (@Robsonian) April 24, 2018

Some were less impressed by the bold look.

Take the silly hat off, @FLOTUS, you can’t out-chic a French woman!#MelaniaHat — Bella Center (@MidEstParallelU) April 24, 2018

What is Melania Trump trying to be? That hat is not appropriate for the occasion. #StateVisit — RitzyGal (@Ritzygal2020) April 24, 2018

What is Melania wearing? This isn't a runway. That hat makes her look ridiculous and it's inappropriate here. — Debra Isaacs Schafer (@EdNavigation) April 24, 2018

Many thought the hat echoed one of Beyoncé’s iconic outfits.

Melania wants to be Beyoncé in that hat. pic.twitter.com/HZVpkSW4K1 — K Kelly (@GrainOfSands) April 24, 2018

And, Beyoncé wasn’t the only comparison people were drawing with Trump’s hat.

Melania with the Young Pope hat pic.twitter.com/PqwI4bqO9A — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 24, 2018

I'm getting serious Alejandro Jodorowsky vibes from Melania Trump's hat pic.twitter.com/4Y0u2LChTd — Austin McCollum (@Austins_Day) April 24, 2018

Is Melania Trump’s white hat a symbol of morality like Olivia Pope’s? pic.twitter.com/JZRHL7iuOi — KOlive (@kmomonahan) April 24, 2018

Macron became the first world leader who President Donald Trump invited to the White House for a state visit when he and his wife, Brigitte, arrived on Monday. The White House will host a formal state dinner on Tuesday night, the first the Trumps have hosted.

“State dinners are a big deal in the US. The president usually hosts the black-tie event in the State Dining Room at the White House,” Business Insider’s Áine Cain reports. “They date back to December 12, 1874, when President Ulysses S. Grant held a dinner in honor of King David Kalakaua of the Kingdom of Hawaii.”