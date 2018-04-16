MetLife Hong Kong Launches MetLife 150th Anniversary Triple Rewards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 16, 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* announced the launch of the “MetLife 150th Anniversary Triple Rewards” in celebration of the 150th anniversary of MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”). From today till August 31, 2018, customers who successfully apply for designated insurance products of MetLife Hong Kong can enjoy up to a 150% premium discount.

Ms. Carolyn Chung, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “As our customers’ trusted advisor, MetLife is dedicated to providing quality insurance coverage for customers and supporting them in pursuit of a better life. This year, MetLife celebrates 150 years of delivering on promises and helping customers build their assets and protect their loved ones. The launch of the ‘MetLife 150th Anniversary Triple Rewards’ reflects our commitment to navigating life together through offering comprehensive protection and wealth management solutions.”

This new campaign has rewards on three fronts, including protection, health and savings:





1. Protection Reward:

Customers who successfully apply for designated optional riders of MetLife Hong Kong can enjoy premium discounts during the first 10 policy years, amounting to a maximum of 150% premium discount in total.

2. Health Reward:

Customers who successfully apply for designated critical illness protector(s) of MetLife Hong Kong can enjoy a premium discount of 1 month.

3. Savings Reward:

Customers who successfully apply for designated savings plan(s) of MetLife Hong Kong can enjoy a premium discount of up to 1 month.

Terms and conditions apply. For further details about the “MetLife 150th Anniversary Triple Rewards”, please refer to the relevant promotion leaflet or www.metlife.com.hk/150.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.





* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.