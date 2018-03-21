MetLife Hong Kong Named “Caring Company” for the Sixth Consecutive Year.

Recognized for its Commitment to Building a Sustainable Society through Impactful Corporate Social Responsibility





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 21, 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* has been named a “Caring Company” for the sixth consecutive year by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the continuous contributions that the company has made to the local community. This achievement follows MetLife Hong Kong’s continued recognition as the Corporate Citizen of the Year by the BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for the third year.





Ms. Carolyn Chung, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “We are honored to receive this recognition year after year. It is a great encouragement and affirmation of our philanthropic culture. We take pride in helping all members of the Hong Kong community. This is certainly a tradition we will build upon in the years ahead as we continue to support local charities and non-profit organizations to help people and the community navigate life together.”

MetLife Hong Kong has made significant contributions to the community not only through volunteer and philanthropic work but also by promoting health and wellness in Hong Kong. For the 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong living with diabetes1, MetLife Hong Kong has worked to raise awareness of diseases prevention and management by partnering with the Diabetic Support Group and sponsoring diabetes management activities. MetLife Hong Kong held educational seminars to raise awareness of the rising trend of diabetes cases and their associated health risks. In addition, MetLife Hong Kong has extended the scope of its MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan to include people living with diabetes, and offered its customers insurtech solutions for proactive health management.

MetLife Hong Kong is dedicated to promoting a culture of corporate social responsibility across all levels throughout the company. To encourage employee participation in volunteer programs, MetLife grants employees a full day of paid volunteer leave each year. MetLife’s management team also takes the lead and shows ongoing support in many community programs, including Room to Read’s Literacy Program, MetLife Health Day and the Pink Heels Race.

Launched by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the Caring Company Scheme aims at cultivating good corporate citizenship. The “Caring Company” logo is bestowed to organizations that demonstrate enduring efforts in caring for the community, employees and the environment.

1. Source: Smart Patient Website, Hospital Authority, HKSAR (as of March 2018)





About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.





* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.