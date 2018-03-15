A pedestrian bridge near Florida International University collapsed, trapping people and cars underneath; several deaths reported

  • A pedestrian bridge in Miami, Florida collapsed on Thursday.
  • It’s unclear how many people were injured or killed, but police told reporters there were multiple deaths.

A newly installed pedestrian bridge at the Florida International University collapsed on Thursday, trapping people and cars underneath and killing several people.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WSVN that at least six people were injured, and The Miami Herald reported that police confirmed multiple deaths.

The 950-ton bridge was installed on Saturday using a method intended to reduce risk to workers, pedestrians, and drivers, The Herald reported. It was built to connect the university campus with the city of Sweetwater.

The bridge was scheduled to open in 2019, NBC 6 reported, and it’s unclear if anyone was on it during the collapse.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he spoke with the Miami-Dade County police chief about the incident and will stay in contact with authorities throughout the day.

Here’s a video showing the scene:

Footage from TV networks showed firefighters and other rescue workers rushing to recover victims.

This story is being updated.