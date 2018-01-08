Trump book author responds to criticism that he embellished stories: ‘If it rings true, it is true’

caption Michael Wolff on MSNBC. source MSNBC

Michael Wolff said members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle were lying when they said he invented quotes in his book.

Trump threatened to sue Wolff over the book, saying some claims were libelous.

The author of an explosive new book about President Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency dismissed criticism of factual inaccuracies in his book.

Released last Thursday, Michael Wolff’s “Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House” revealed some explosive information from the early days of the administration, exposing and exasperating a rift between former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump, and raising questions about Trump’s fitness for the office.

But Wolff’s reporting style, too, has come under scrutiny both from Trump allies and many journalists alike.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Monday, Wolff said criticism of errors in his book including copy edits and misnaming a Washington Post journalist were not important.

“I’m not in your business,” he said. “My evidence is the book. Read the book. If it makes sense to you, if it strikes – if it rings true, it is true.”

Though Wolff said he would not release recordings he said he possessed of conversations with top Trump aides, he denied claims by several people close to Trump including deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh and longtime friend Tom Barack, that the author invented quotes.

“They are all lying,” Wolff said. “I mean we’re in a situation now where Donald Trump has come to think that this book is a mortal threat. I don’t know if it is or it isn’t, but he certainly feels that way. And he is making demands on everybody.”

Publisher Henry Holt was undeterred by Trump’s lawyer’s cease and desist letter claiming the book was libelous – the publisher bumped up the release date in several key stores.

For his part, Wolff has repeatedly defended himself as observers have questioned his reporting techniques, which in past books and articles have included recreations of key scenes.

In an interview on MSNBC, host Chuck Todd pointed out the book had “a lot of little errors.”

“Some of them may be copy edits, small, factual errors, but it adds up,” he said. “Why shouldn’t a reader be concerned about some of these mistakes?”

“I think a reader should read the book,” Wolff said. “The book speaks for itself.”