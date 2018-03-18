Michigan stays alive with dramatic buzzer-beater

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
TBS

  • Michigan stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament when freshman Jordan Poole hit a long-range three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Houston.
  • Houston missed two free throws just moments earlier that could have sealed the game or at least guaranteed overtime.
  • Michigan went the length of the court in less than four seconds for the winning shot.

Michigan has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a dramatic three-pointer at the buzzer-beater by freshman Jordan Poole to beat Houston.