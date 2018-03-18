Michigan stays alive with dramatic buzzer-beater

- source
- TBS
- Michigan stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament when freshman Jordan Poole hit a long-range three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Houston.
- Houston missed two free throws just moments earlier that could have sealed the game or at least guaranteed overtime.
- Michigan went the length of the court in less than four seconds for the winning shot.
