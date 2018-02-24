Silicon Valley is so expensive that people who make $400,000 think they’re middle-class — here’s what the middle class actually is in the 25 largest US cities

caption Here’s what the middle class is in the largest US cities. source Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living

Some Silicon Valley residents earning $400,000 consider themselves to be in the middle class, a recent survey found.

But that number shifts as its broken down by state and even by city.

Some Silicon Valley residents earning $400,000 consider themselves to be in the middle class, a recent survey found.

Some residents of Silicon Valley self-identify as being in the middle class, even though their salaries dwarf those of many Americans.

The Pew Research Center defines the US middle class as those earning two-thirds to twice the median household income, which was $59,039 in 2016, meaning middle-class Americans were earning about $39,000 to $118,000.

But that number shifts as its broken down by state and even by city.

The Palo Alto Weekly, a local paper in Palo Alto, California, asked residents to report their household income and perceived social class. Out of more than 250 respondents, 81 with incomes between $10,000 to $399,999 said they were “middle class.”

“Middle class” is a term used broadly – and often incorrectly – even though it can be quantified with US government data. And while the US middle class has been shrinking for decades, most Americans still consider themselves part of it. Many of the high-earning Palo Alto residents noted the high cost of living was one of the reasons they identified as being in the middle class.

But whether you’re in the “middle class” varies depending on where you live.

To get a sense of what it looks like in 25 US cities, Business Insider pulled census data from the 2016 American Community Survey for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out how much income you have to earn to be considered in the middle class in 25 metro areas.

Tampa, Florida: up to $102,230

• Middle-class range: $34,076 to $102,230

• Median income: $51,115

• Metro-area population: 3 million

Miami, Florida: up to $102,724

source Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $34,241 to $102,724

• Median income: $51,362

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Orlando, Florida: up to $104,770

source Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $34,923 to $104,770

• Median income: $52,385

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

San Antonio, Texas: up to $112,210

source f11photo/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $37,403 to $112,210

• Median income: $56,105

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

Detroit, Michigan: up to $112,284

source Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $37,428 to $112,284

• Median income: $56,142

• Metro-area population: 4.3 million

Phoenix, Arizona: up to $116,150

source Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $38,717 to $116,150

• Median income: $58,075

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million

Riverside, California: up to $116,472

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $38,824 to $116,472

• Median income: $58,236

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million

St. Louis, Missouri: up to $119,560

source J Byard/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $39,853 to $119,560

• Median income: $59,780

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Charlotte, North Carolina: up to $119,958

• Middle-class range: $39,986 to $119,958

• Median income: $59,979

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million

Houston, Texas: up to $123,416

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $41,139 to $123,416

• Median income: $61,708

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million

Atlanta, Georgia: up to $125,226

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $41,742 to $125,226

• Median income: $62,613

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million

Dallas, Texas: up to $127,624

source f11photo/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $42,541 to $127,624

• Median income: $63,812

• Metro-area population: 7.2 million

Los Angeles, California: up to $131,900

source Melpomene/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $43,967 to $131,900

• Median income: $65,950

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: up to $131,992

• Middle-class range: $43,997 to $131,992

• Median income: $65,996

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Chicago, Illinois: up to $132,040

source Helen Sessions/Alamy

• Middle-class range: $44,013 to $132,040

• Median income: $66,020

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million

Portland, Oregon: up to $137,352

source iStock/csfotoimages

• Middle-class range: $45,784 to $137,352

• Median income: $68,676

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

San Diego, California: up to $141,648

• Middle-class range: $47,216 to $141,648

• Median income: $70,824

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million

New York City: up to $143,794

• Middle-class range: $47,931 to $143,794

• Median income: $71,897

• Metro-area population: 20.2 million

Denver, Colorado: up to $143,852

source Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $47,951 to $143,852

• Median income: $71,926

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million

Minneapolis, Minnesota: up to $146,462

• Middle-class range: $48,821 to $146,462

• Median income: $73,231

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million

Baltimore, Maryland: up to $153,576

• Middle-class range: $51,192 to $153,576

• Median income: $76,788

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Seattle, Washington: up to $157,224

• Middle-class range: $52,408 to $157,224

• Median income: $78,612

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million

Boston, Massachusetts: up to $164,760

source Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $54,920 to $164,760

• Median income: $82,380

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million

Washington, DC: up to $191,686

source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

• Middle-class range: $63,895 to $191,686

• Median income: $95,843

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

San Francisco, California: up to $193,354

source Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

• Middle-class range: $64,451 to $193,354

• Median income: $96,677