Mindef permanent secretary Neo Kian Hong to step down and succeed Desmond Kuek as SMRT chief

Mr Neo Kian Hong, a former army general and permanent secretary for defence development of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), will retire from the Administrative Service to assume a new role in the public transport industry.
A statement by the Public Service Division on Wednesday (Apr 18) said that Mr Neo will leave on Aug 1, 2018, after 35 years of service in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Administrative Service.
He will be taking on the mantle of SMRT CEO in place of current chief Desmond Kuek who has held the position for five-and-a-half years, according to media reports which cited SMRT sources.
Mr Neo had a 30-year career in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), attaining the rank of lieutenant-general. He served as Singapore’s chief of army and chief of defence force, after which he became a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education from 2013 to 2017.
He later joined Mindef and was appointed a non-executive director of Singapore Technologies Engineering in June 2017.
A SAF overseas scholarship holder, Mr Neo has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the University of London and a Master of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Mr Neo previously succeeded Mr Kuek as chief of defence force in 2010.