Uzbek figure skater Misha Ge took an epic selfie at the Olympics that’s so good it almost looks photoshopped

That mob of people above is from the figure skating gala exhibition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

After two weeks of competition in five events, the gala is a chance for the figure skaters to let their hair down, have a little fun, and entertain the fans without the pressure of having to impress the judges.

The evening was capped when everybody gathered together – including the young flower retrievers! – for a selfie taken by Misha Ge.

There is no way he got everybody in there, right? Wrong! The result was so good, it almost looks photoshopped.

Epic.