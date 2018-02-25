Uzbek figure skater Misha Ge took an epic selfie at the Olympics that’s so good it almost looks photoshopped

- source
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
That mob of people above is from the figure skating gala exhibition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
After two weeks of competition in five events, the gala is a chance for the figure skaters to let their hair down, have a little fun, and entertain the fans without the pressure of having to impress the judges.
The evening was capped when everybody gathered together – including the young flower retrievers! – for a selfie taken by Misha Ge.
There is no way he got everybody in there, right? Wrong! The result was so good, it almost looks photoshopped.
Epic.