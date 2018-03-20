Someone on Instagram is posting videos of the moments commuters miss their trains — and they’re painful to watch

There’s an Instagram account dedicated to collecting video footage of commuters in Sydney missing their trains.

The account @missedyabus shows people running to catch their ride – and their devastated faces when they don’t make it.

It’s highly amusing.

The account @missedyabus, which has almost 26,000 followers, posts videos capturing the painful moments where people run for their train, miss it, and then some try and style it out like they “didn’t want it anyway.”

The witty captions peppered with song lyrics make it even better.

There’s something highly amusing about the determination with which the commuters run at their train, only to just miss it by a few seconds.

One man even appeared to change his mind at the last minute and miss the train on purpose.

This guy missed his train even though he was on a scooter.

You can visit the page to see more cringe-worthy videos.