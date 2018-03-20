Mitch McConnell breaks silence on Trump’s assault on Mueller, says he ‘should be allowed to finish’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the special counsel Robert Mueller needs to be allowed to finish his investigation without interruption.

McConnell added that he does not think any barriers to protect Mueller from a potential firing by Trump are necessary.

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Robert Mueller, who heads the special counsel created to investigate attempts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign, should be allowed to finish his mission without interruption.

“I agree with the president’s lawyers that Bob Mueller should be allowed to finish his job,” McConnell said in a press conference. “I think it was an excellent appointment. I think he will go wherever the facts lead him. And I think he will have great credibility with the American people when he reaches the conclusion of this investigation. So I have a lot of confidence in him.”

McConnell’s comments come days after President Donald Trump went on a tirade against Mueller and the investigation as a whole, writing on Twitter that it is a “total WITCH HUNT!”

The increased attacks on Mueller from the president did nothing to raise concerns among Republicans that an attempt to oust the special counsel chief could be imminent.

The New York Times reported in January that Trump wanted Mueller fired last summer, but ultimately backed down after White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit before issuing an unlawful order to the Justice Department.

Nevertheless, Republicans do not see a need to shield Mueller in advance of a potential firing, which McConnell echoed on Tuesday.

“I just don’t think it’s necessary,” McConnell said. “I don’t think Bob Mueller is going anywhere. I think there’s widespread feeling and the president’s lawyers obviously agree – that he ought to be allowed to finish the job.”