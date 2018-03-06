Money20/20 Asia announces star-studded lineup for its highly anticipated debut

175+ sponsors and 350+ speakers have been announced to support the launch event





Money20/20 will host Asia’s first Ant Financial’s Ant Technology Exploration Conference (ATEC) outside of China.

Money20/20 have partnered with non-profit Space for Humanity to give one attendee the chance to travel to the edge of space.

The ASEAN FinTech Forum and Ernst & Young w ill unveil findings from its first FinTech Census for the ASEAN region.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 March 2018 – Money 20/20, the world’s leading FinTech and Payments event, is just one week before its Asia debut, taking place from 13th to 15th March 2018 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Adding to its star-studded line-up, Money20/20 will host the region’s first Ant Financial’s Ant Technology Exploration Conference (ATEC) outside of China, following its latest edition in Silicon Valley in January 2018. The Conference is a part of Ant Financial’s effort to share its ideas on reshaping finance with technologies in a bid to breed more equal opportunities. Ant Financial will invite mobile payment innovators and Fintech pioneers in South Asia to discuss how to make technology-driven innovations to facilitate more convenient financial services in various countries. ATEC will include discussions with speakers from Paytm (India), TNG Digital (Malaysia), Mynt (Philippines), Dana (Indonesia) and Ascend (Thailand) on Southeast Asia’s payment ecosystem.

The ASEAN FinTech Network in partnership with Ernst & Young will unveil the region’s first Southeast Asia census. One of the major challenges for ASEAN’s FinTech ecosystem has been the lack of clarity around the needs of the constituents and the startups within them. The census will reveal insights in this space with particular emphasis on funding, policy, demand and regulatory support. The network will join together the FinTech ecosystems of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It is a neutral and open platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the ASEAN region, all with a focus on driving performance in the industry.

For the first time in Asia, Money20/20 have partnered with non-profit Space for Humanity to give one Money20/20 Asia attendee the chance to travel to the edge of space. Attendees will have the chance to submit their applications at the event with the prospect to reach the final selection round and get one step closer to an all-expenses paid journey to outer space. The Money20/20 candidate that will move on to the interview round will be announced on Thursday, March 15th.

“Money20/20 is all about bringing together the movers and shakers of Asia’s financial services and technology industries to explore the major trends and shifts shaping tomorrow’s economy. With this stellar line-up, we hope to get attendees even more excited as we take a glimpse into this FinTech-driven future,” said Tracey Davies, President, Money20/20.

“The Payments Race!” is also taking on Asia. On March 10th, ‘Racers’ will set off for Money20/20 Asia from Hong Kong with only one form of payment for the duration of the competition. Each racer will have a payments expert as a mentor from companies like OCBC Bank and Visa. The winners will be presented on the Money20/20 Keynote stage at the Marina Bay Sands.

To close, Money20/20 are proud to release the full list of the 175+ prestigious sponsors and 350+ speakers, including 5 Star Sponsors: Adyen, Ant Financial, Dinpay, Discover Global Network, Feedzai, First Data, Google, JCB Co., Mastercard, Monaco, PayU, Tsys, and UL. Attendees from over 50 countries and there will be 100+ journalists and analysts at the event.





