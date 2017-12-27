All the Monopoly rules you’ve probably been playing wrong your whole life

source Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Monopoly is a family favourite to play over the holidays.

But you’ve probably been playing some “house rules,” rather than sticking to the official ones.

Here are some of the most common rules we’ve made up over the years.

Over the Christmas period, it’s likely you’ll bust out the Monopoly board at least once.

But this can turn nasty very quickly, with tantrums and flipped boards, because Monopoly isn’t actually supposed to be a game that’s fun to play.

We know this, because there’s always one victor, while everyone else is left to feel miserable and defeated. But we play it every year regardless.

Have we been playing it right, though? As it turns out, there are several rules that people play when they get the Monopoly set out, but they aren’t actually in the rule book. Instead, “house rules” have spread around and been passed down through the generations.

These are some of the most common made up rules – some of which are so well known they are just assumed to be in the rule book. (They aren’t.)

1. Taking a lap

This rule was probably made to prolong the game and make sure nobody felt too hard done by if it was their turn last. But in the official rules, it says you can start buying property straight away. You don’t have to go around the board once beforehand.

2. Free Parking

I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t play the “Free Parking rule,” where all the taxes go in the middle, and the person who lands on Free Parking gets it all. In fact, this is nonsense, and Free Parking is just a normal square that doesn’t do anything.

3. Not auctioning off property

In November, people lost their minds because they became aware of a rule in Monopoly they had never played before. According to the official rules, when a property is landed on, and nobody wants to buy it, that property goes to auction. This means someone can buy the property for less than it’s worth.

It’s actually quite strategic, but many people don’t play it this way, meaning the game can last hours and hours.

4. You can’t earn money while in jail

Incorrect. While many people think being sent to jail is terrible, because you can’t collect rent while incarcerated, this is untrue. This made up rule probably appeared because one family member wanted to be especially mean to another. In the official rules, you simply can’t go around the board or buy anything.

5. Landing on “Go”

Some people like to add extra incentives of certain squares. One is that landing on “Go,” awards you £400. This isn’t in the official rules, and it’s probably just another way of helping people out when they could really do with the cash.

6. Surrendering to the banker

When someone runs out of money, they are out of the game. But many people then give everything back to the banker. This means people have to go round and round the board to buy their properties again. In the official rules, the loser actually gives everything to the person they owe money to, meaning the game can be over a lot quicker.