‘We’re not for ‘the War’, against ‘the War”: Monster Energy goes viral for a convoluted apolitical rant on ‘Assault’ can

caption Monster Energy has some strange descriptions on its cans. source Monster Energy

Monster Energy is going viral for a bizarre, ranting description on the back of its “Assault” can.

“We’re not for ‘the War’, against ‘the War’ or any war for that matter,” the Monster Energy Assault can reads. “We put the ‘camo’ pattern on our new Monster Assault can because we think it looks cool.”

Monster Energy is a beverage-industry success story despite its convoluted catchphrases.

Monster Energy wants drinkers to know that selling an “Assault” energy drink in a camo can doesn’t make the company pro-war. For that matter, it also doesn’t make the company anti-war.

“At Monster we don’t get too hung up on politics. We’re not for ‘the War’, against ‘the War’ or any war for that matter,” the Monster Energy Assault can reads. “We put the ‘camo’ pattern on our new Monster Assault can because we think it looks cool.”

“Plus it helps fire us up to fight the big multi-national companies who dominate the beverage business,” the description continues. While Monster is independent, Coca-Cola has a 16.7% stake in the company.

A tweet from writer Paulie Doyle featuring a photo of the Assault can – which is a variation on the original Monster Energy flavor – went viral on Monday. Doyle captioned the photo: “what stage of capitalism is this.”

what stage of capitalism is this pic.twitter.com/0RtStV78vm — Paulie Doyle (@BigPaulieDoyle) April 16, 2018

Business Insider reached out to Monster Energy for comment, as well as for clarification as to what “the War” refers to. The company did not respond.

Monster Energy’s website has the same odd description of the Assault brand. In fact, most Monster beverages have similarly strange descriptions.

Take Monster Energy Absolute Zero, which reads: “People have been blowin’ up our inbox for years asking for a zero sugar Monster. We got it, but this ain’t no soda pop, dude!” Monster Rehab: Tea + Lemonade + Energy uses the phrase “flesh parade,” while the original Monster Energy promises “smooth flavor you can really pound down.”

Customers don’t seem to mind the bizarre language. The beverage company is valued at roughly $32 billion and has managed to grow at a time when beverage giants like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola struggle to boost soda sales.