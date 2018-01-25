More than half of Singapore professionals are open to contract jobs if they can’t land the full-time positions they want: Report

Professionals are more open to contract roles if they are offered higher than market rate salary, equal benefits as permanent hires and the assurance of conversion to a permanent role. The Business Times

60% of professionals in Singapore will only accept a contract role if they cannot find a permanent job.

26% fear job insecurity.

24% are discouraged by lack of employee benefits.

23% feel a lower sense of belonging to the company.

More than half (60%) of the professionals in Singapore said they are open to accepting a contract position if they cannot find a suitable permanent job role or if they are unemployed for a extended period of time.

While the number of companies here are increasing their contracting headcount, professionals also indicated several considerations before accepting such contract jobs.

They include job security (26%), a lack of employee benefits (24%) and a lower sense of belonging to a company (23%).

These were the findings of a recent survey of 3,861 professionals in Singapore by recruitment firm Page Personnel Singapore released on Thursday (Jan 25).

The survey called The Page Personnel Singapore Contracting Minute 2018 also found that that professionals stand a higher chance of agreeing to take on contract roles if they are offered higher than market rate salary (30%), equal benefits as permanent hires (26%) and the assurance of conversion to a permanent role (21%).

Page Personnel Singapore’s associate director Mellissa Mayne said that hiring managers are being educated to ensure they understand the need for competitive employee benefits in order for candidates to feel valued at the workplace.

She said: “Otherwise they will not be able to attract the talent they need for their positions.”

“We are now seeing contracting professionals being offered completion bonuses, flexi-benefits and other benefits associated with permanent employment.”

The view on contract roles here is largely optimistic with 55% of respondents feeling that such employment will have a positive impact on their long-term career.

Some 36% who were more receptive to such roles had more than 10 years of job experience.

Others felt that contract jobs can be good for one’s portfolio with 23% of those surveyed acknowledging the opportunity to gain exposure to other industries, 20% seeing it as a foot in the door to specific organisation and 19% saying they welcomed the work-life balance and flexibility.