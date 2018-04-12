The 22 most hipster cities in the world in 2018

caption This Florida city came in sixth on the hipster scale. source Shutterstock/Kamira

Trendiest, most hipster-friendly cities in the world are mostly American, according to a new ranking – but they call got beaten to the top spot by a city in England.

The ranking, known as the , The International Hipster Index, comes from relocation company MoveHub. It compared 446 cities based on the prevalence of hipster touchstones including vegan eateries, coffee shops, tattoo studios, vintage boutiques and record stores.

Based on this, each city was given a Hipster Index score out of 10.

Scroll down to see the 22 most hipster cities in the world, ranked by their MoveHub score in ascending order.

Cities with populations under 150,000 were not included in the study.

22. New Orleans, Louisiana, US — 6.14.

There are 86 coffee shops per 100,000 residents in New Orleans – so it’s a great place for remote working.

21. Oakland, California, US — 6.17.

Oakland has plenty of vintage stores – 173, to be exact – so it’s a fashion lover’s dream.

20. Richmond, Virginia, US — 6.18.

The capital of Virginia may be one of the oldest major US cities, but it’s remained pretty modern – and has plenty of tattoo parlours.

19. Las Vegas, Nevada, US — 6.19.

However, Las Vegas beats out Richmond for tattoos with 29.388 studios per 100,000 people. Tattoos are a billion-dollar industry in the US – 40% of Americans between 26 and 40 are inked, according to MoveHub.

18. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US — 6.3.

Another coffee-packed city, Pittsburgh, which sits in western Pennsylvania, is also known for its museums and sports stadiums.

17. Bordeaux, France — 6.34.

With the second most record stores only to Brighton, England, Bordeaux was the only French city to make the list.

16. Rochester, New York, US — 6.36.

This city, which sits on Lake Ontario in New York State, is home to old industrial buildings which make for a pretty hipster backdrop.

15. San Francisco, California, US — 6.44.

Consistently considered one of the coolest cities for millennials, San Francisco has the most coffee shops per 100,000 residents on this list – 94.

14. Atlanta, Georgia, US — 6.5.

Atlanta, Georgia has some deep-rooted history – and was also home to the 1996 Olympics.

13. Minneapolis, Minnesota, US — 6.53.

source Krivit / Meet Minneapolis

Known for its parks and lakes, Minneapolis forms the “Twin Cities” with the neighboring state capital of St. Paul.

12. Eugene, Oregon, US — 6.58.

This lesser-known city is home to the Fifth Street Public Market, packed with cafes and locally-owned stores.

11. Tampa, Florida, US — 6.59.

Head to Tampa for some good vintage shopping, as well as museums, amusements parks, and nightlife.

10. Spokane, Washington, US — 6.69.

There are 104 coffee shops per 100,000 residents in this city, also home to parks, cafes, and museums.

9. Helsinki, Finland — 6.7.

The Finnish capital, Helsinki, scored in the top 20 for density of coffee shops (80 per 100,000 people) and vintage boutiques (42 per 100,000 people). The Helsinki Coffee Festival is the biggest in the Nordics, attracting thousands of hipsters from across northern Europe.

8. Orlando, Florida, US — 6.82.

Perhaps a less-obvious choice for the hipster crowd, the home of Walt Disney World also boasts plenty of vegan food and tattoo parlours.

7. Miami, Florida, US — 6.83.

Another Florida city to hit the top 10, Miami is great for shopping – it has a whopping 215 vintage stores, or 47.4 per resident.

6. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US — 6.85.

The highest-ranking Floridian city on the list earned its place partly thanks to the density of its coffee shops – 78.8 per resident.

5. Lisbon, Portugal — 6.94.

Lisbon is one of only three European cities to place in the top 10. With the most vintage boutiques in the world at 78 per 100,000 people, and an impressive vegan scene, the city comes in fifth place.

4. Seattle, Washington, US — 7.

Seattle is a coffee-drinkers paradise, with 808 shops – 114.7 per resident.

3. Salt Lake City, Utah, US — 7.85.

The third trendiest city on the planet, Salt Lake City has the fifth highest density of tattoo parlours in the world (24 per 100,000 people) and also holds an international tattoo convention every year in March.

2. Portland, Oregon, US — 8.16.

The second trendiest city – Portland, Oregon – scored particularly well on vegan friendly restaurant options with the third highest number in the study (18 per 100,000 people) and the world’s first vegan mini-mall.

1. Brighton, England — 8.16.

Fashionable Brighton is the world’s hipster mecca, according to MoveHub’s ranking. The southern English city came in the top four in a majority of factors: the number of vegan eateries, coffee shops, and record stores.

It boasts nine record stores per 100,000 people, as well as the third highest density of coffee shops (125 to ever 100,000 people) and an impressive vegan scene with 37 eateries.