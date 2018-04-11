The most popular movie rental for Netflix subscribers from every year since 1998

source Warner Bros.

Netflix has increasingly focused itself on streaming and original content, but it used to be known for DVD rentals – and users can still rent physical movies from the service if they prefer.

But which movies do Netflix users love the most?

Netflix revealed its most popular movies among DVD subscribers that were released in each of the last 20 years. They range from cult classics to Oscar winners to blockbusters, with some unexpected movies in between.

The list is sorted by the film’s release date rather than the number of rentals in a year. The winner for a particular year is the most-rented title (of all time) among movies came out in that year.

For instance, “The Hurt Locker” is listed as the most popular movie from 2008, even though it wasn’t available on DVD until 2009. But because it premiered in 2008 at the Venice Film Festival, it is the most popular movie among Netflix DVD subscribers for titles marked as released in 2008.”

Four Oscar best-picture winners topped their respective years, including “The Hurt Locker,” with other Oscar darlings making it on the list, as well.

Movies with big box office showings like “Wonder Woman” and “The Hunger Games” were also popular among DVD renters, as were cult classics like “The Big Lebowski” and Christopher Nolan’s “Memento.”

With that in mind, movies like “The Bucket List” and “The Lincoln Lawyer” are surprise entries, but audiences must have been interested in a change of pace.

Below are the DVDs most rented from Netflix in the last 20 years:

1998: “The Big Lebowski”

source Gramercy Pictures

1999: “Office Space”

source Paramount

2000: “Gladiator”

source DreamWorks Pictures

2001: “Memento”

source “Memento”/Newmarket Films

2002: “The Bourne Identity”

source Universal

2003: “Mystic River”

source Warner Bros.

2004: “The Notebook”

source New Line Cinema

2005: “Crash”

source Bob Yari Productions

2006: “The Departed”

source Warner Bros.

2007: “The Bucket List”

source YamiPaperDreams!/Flickr

2008: “The Hurt Locker”

2009: “The Blind Side”

2010: “Inception”

source Warner Bros.

2011: “The Lincoln Lawyer”

source Lionsgate

2012: “The Hunger Games”

source Lionsgate

2013: “Captain Phillips”

source Columbia Pictures

2014: “The Monuments Men”

source Claudette Barius / Sony Pictures

2015: “The Martian”

source 20th Century Fox

2016: “Sully”

source Warner Bros.

2017: “Wonder Woman”