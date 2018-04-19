The 20 most popular TV characters in the world

By
John Lynch, Business Insider US
-

caption
“The End of the F***ing World.”
source
Netflix

In any form of storytelling, characters are often what draws an audience in.

But in television, compelling characters are especially crucial, as they’re tasked with holding the interest of viewers over the course of a season or an entire series.

TV Time has compiled data from the in-app voting of its 12 million registered global users this year to track which TV characters audiences have gravitated toward the most in particular episodes. The app tracks 60,000 TV shows.

But which characters were the most popular?

Netflix, it turns out, has (unsurprisingly) found successful formulas for character development, as a number of characters from Netflix originals like “The End of the F***ing World” and “Money Heist” appear on this list.

Here are the 20 most popular TV characters in the world (followed by the 20 most popular in the US), according to TV Time users:

GLOBAL DATA

source
Netflix

20. Sheldon Cooper — “Young Sheldon”

source
Robert Voets/CBS

Played by: Iain Armitage

19. Denver — “Money Heist”

source
Netflix

Played by: Jaime Lorente

18. Shaun Murphy — “The Good Doctor”

source
ABC

Played by: Freddie Highmore

17. Tokio — “Money Heist”

source
Netflix

Played by: Úrsula Corberó

16. Thomas “Tommy” Shelby — “Peaky Blinders”

source
BBC Two

Played by: Cillian Murphy

15. Meredith Grey — “Grey’s Anatomy”

source
Buena Vista Home Entertainment and Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Played by: Ellen Pompeo

14. Joey Tribbiani — “Friends”

source
NBC

Played by: Matt LeBlanc

13. Jughead Jones — “Riverdale”

source
The CW

Played by: Cole Sprouse

12. Bjorn Lothbrok — “Vikings”

source
History Channel

Played by: Alexander Ludvig

11. Dean Winchester — “Supernatural”

source
The CW

Played by: Jensen Ackles

10. Oliver Queen — “Arrow”

source
The CW

Played by: Stephen Amell

9. Eleanor Shellstrop — “The Good Place”

source
NBC

Played by: Kristen Bell

8. Barry Allen — “The Flash”

source
The CW

Played by: Grant Gustin

7. Chandler Bing — “Friends”

source
NBC

Played by: Matthew Perry

6. Annalise Keating — “How to Get Away with Murder”

source
ABC

Played by: Viola Davis

5. Sheldon Cooper — “The Big Bang Theory”

source
Big Bang Theory/CBS

Played by: Jim Parsons

4. Lucifer Morningstar — “Lucifer”

source
Fox

Played by: Tom Ellis

3. Profesor — “Money Heist”

source
Netflix

Played by: Álvaro Morte

2. Alyssa — “The End of the F***ing World”

source
Netflix

Played by: Jessica Barden

1. James — “The End of the F***ing World”

source
Netflix

Played by: Alex Lawther

U.S. DATA

source
Warner Bros. TV/NBC

20. Phoebe Buffay — “Friends”

source
NBC

Played by: Lisa Kudrow

19. Betty Cooper — “Riverdale”

source
The CW

Played by: Lili Reinhart

18. Damon Salvatore — “The Vampire Diaries”

source
The Vampire Diaries / CW

Played by: Ian Somerhalder

17. Jack Pearson — “This Is Us”

source
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Played by: Milo Ventimiglia

16. Lagertha — “Vikings”

source
History Channel

Played by: Katheryn Winnick

15. Kara Danvers — “Supergirl”

source
Robert Voets/CBS

Played by: Melissa Benoist

14. Sheldon Cooper — “Young Sheldon”

source
Robert Voets/CBS

Played by: Iain Armitage

13. Shaun Murphy — “The Good Doctor”

source
ABC

Played by: Freddie Highmore

12. Meredith Grey — “Grey’s Anatomy”

source
Buena Vista Home Entertainment and Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Played by: Ellen Pompeo

11. Joey Tribbiani — “Friends”

source
NBC

Played by: Matt LeBlanc

10. Jughead Jones — “Riverdale”

source
The CW

Played by: Cole Sprouse

9. Bjorn Lothbrok — “Vikings”

source
History Channel

Played by: Alexander Ludvig

8. Dean Winchester — “Supernatural”

source
The CW

Played by: Jensen Ackles

7. Oliver Queen — “Arrow”

source
The CW

Played by: Stephen Amell

6. Eleanor Shellstrop — “The Good Place”

source
NBC

Played by: Kristen Bell

5. Barry Allen — “The Flash”

source
The CW

Played by: Grant Gustin

4. Chandler Bing — “Friends”

source
NBC

Played by: Matthew Perry

3. Annalise Keating — “How to Get Away with Murder”

source
ABC

Played by: Viola Davis

2. Sheldon Cooper — “The Big Bang Theory”

source
Big Bang Theory/CBS

Played by: Jim Parsons

1. Lucifer Morningstar — “Lucifer”

source
Fox

Played by: Tom Ellis