- Netflix
In any form of storytelling, characters are often what draws an audience in.
But in television, compelling characters are especially crucial, as they’re tasked with holding the interest of viewers over the course of a season or an entire series.
TV Time has compiled data from the in-app voting of its 12 million registered global users this year to track which TV characters audiences have gravitated toward the most in particular episodes. The app tracks 60,000 TV shows.
But which characters were the most popular?
Netflix, it turns out, has (unsurprisingly) found successful formulas for character development, as a number of characters from Netflix originals like “The End of the F***ing World” and “Money Heist” appear on this list.
Here are the 20 most popular TV characters in the world (followed by the 20 most popular in the US), according to TV Time users:
GLOBAL DATA
- Netflix
20. Sheldon Cooper — “Young Sheldon”
- Robert Voets/CBS
Played by: Iain Armitage
19. Denver — “Money Heist”
- Netflix
Played by: Jaime Lorente
18. Shaun Murphy — “The Good Doctor”
- ABC
Played by: Freddie Highmore
17. Tokio — “Money Heist”
- Netflix
Played by: Úrsula Corberó
16. Thomas “Tommy” Shelby — “Peaky Blinders”
- BBC Two
Played by: Cillian Murphy
15. Meredith Grey — “Grey’s Anatomy”
Played by: Ellen Pompeo
14. Joey Tribbiani — “Friends”
- NBC
Played by: Matt LeBlanc
13. Jughead Jones — “Riverdale”
- The CW
Played by: Cole Sprouse
12. Bjorn Lothbrok — “Vikings”
- History Channel
Played by: Alexander Ludvig
11. Dean Winchester — “Supernatural”
- The CW
Played by: Jensen Ackles
10. Oliver Queen — “Arrow”
- The CW
Played by: Stephen Amell
9. Eleanor Shellstrop — “The Good Place”
- NBC
Played by: Kristen Bell
8. Barry Allen — “The Flash”
- The CW
Played by: Grant Gustin
7. Chandler Bing — “Friends”
- NBC
Played by: Matthew Perry
6. Annalise Keating — “How to Get Away with Murder”
- ABC
Played by: Viola Davis
5. Sheldon Cooper — “The Big Bang Theory”
- Big Bang Theory/CBS
Played by: Jim Parsons
4. Lucifer Morningstar — “Lucifer”
- Fox
Played by: Tom Ellis
3. Profesor — “Money Heist”
- Netflix
Played by: Álvaro Morte
2. Alyssa — “The End of the F***ing World”
- Netflix
Played by: Jessica Barden
1. James — “The End of the F***ing World”
- Netflix
Played by: Alex Lawther
U.S. DATA
- Warner Bros. TV/NBC
20. Phoebe Buffay — “Friends”
- NBC
Played by: Lisa Kudrow
19. Betty Cooper — “Riverdale”
- The CW
Played by: Lili Reinhart
18. Damon Salvatore — “The Vampire Diaries”
- The Vampire Diaries / CW
Played by: Ian Somerhalder
17. Jack Pearson — “This Is Us”
- Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Played by: Milo Ventimiglia
16. Lagertha — “Vikings”
- History Channel
Played by: Katheryn Winnick
15. Kara Danvers — “Supergirl”
- Robert Voets/CBS
Played by: Melissa Benoist
14. Sheldon Cooper — “Young Sheldon”
- Robert Voets/CBS
Played by: Iain Armitage
13. Shaun Murphy — “The Good Doctor”
- ABC
Played by: Freddie Highmore
12. Meredith Grey — “Grey’s Anatomy”
Played by: Ellen Pompeo
11. Joey Tribbiani — “Friends”
- NBC
Played by: Matt LeBlanc
10. Jughead Jones — “Riverdale”
- The CW
Played by: Cole Sprouse
9. Bjorn Lothbrok — “Vikings”
- History Channel
Played by: Alexander Ludvig
8. Dean Winchester — “Supernatural”
- The CW
Played by: Jensen Ackles
7. Oliver Queen — “Arrow”
- The CW
Played by: Stephen Amell
6. Eleanor Shellstrop — “The Good Place”
- NBC
Played by: Kristen Bell
5. Barry Allen — “The Flash”
- The CW
Played by: Grant Gustin
4. Chandler Bing — “Friends”
- NBC
Played by: Matthew Perry
3. Annalise Keating — “How to Get Away with Murder”
- ABC
Played by: Viola Davis
2. Sheldon Cooper — “The Big Bang Theory”
- Big Bang Theory/CBS
Played by: Jim Parsons
1. Lucifer Morningstar — “Lucifer”
- Fox
Played by: Tom Ellis