The Microsoft Surface Book 2 will land in Singapore on March 15 – and it’s the company’s ‘most powerful laptop yet’

Microsoft announced that its latest Surface Book 2 laptop will be available in Singapore from March 15.
Starting at S$2,188 ($1,659), the laptop is now available for pre-order via the Microsoft Store as well as authorised retailers including Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, LOL by Epicentre, Harvey Norman and Newstead – both online and in-store.
The Surface Book 2 is able to perform as a laptop or tablet and users can have a faster detach of the screen with a push of a button.
Microsoft touts it as its “most powerful laptop yet” and it comes with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 discrete graphic options.
It is available in 13.5″ or 15″ screen sizes and supports up to 17 hours of video playback.
With Surface Book 2 also priding itself on its 70% longer lasting battery life and higher resolution than Apple’s MacBook Pro 13″, it looks like Microsoft may soon give MacBook fans a run for their money.