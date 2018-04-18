A dating app with 380 million global users has revealed the top 5 most right-swiped jobs — and they might surprise you

Dating site Badoo surveyed 5,000 singles to see what the most right-swiped careers were for men and women.

You’ve set up your dating profiles with your best photos and a witty bio. All that’s left to do is swipe and wait for the matches to roll in.

But there might be something that you hadn’t considered that can work in your favour – your job.

According to dating site Badoo, which has over 380 million users around the world, some professions appear to be more attractive than others.

The site surveyed 5,000 users aged between 18 and 30 to see what jobs were at the top.

Rather than men in uniform and female supermodels, some of the most right-swiped jobs aren’t particularly stereotypical.

The most right-swiped jobs for men:

1. Chef

2. Engineer

3. Entrepreneur

4. Marketing

5. Artist

The most right-swiped jobs for women:

1. Hairdresser

2. Nurse

3. Lawyer

4. Entrepreneur

5. Teacher

Of course, it could be the case that there are simply more people with these jobs looking for dates on the app. But when you think about it, there is something tempting about being made breakfast in bed by a chef, or having your hair cut for free by your girlfriend.