The 19 most successful movies that starred Hollywood couples who were dating in real life

Plenty of actors have dated each other while making movies together, and some of those relationships have fared better than others. The same can be said for the movies.

But for every epic bomb like “Gigli,” which starred Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – and earned a distinguished 6% on Rotten Tomatoes – there are some hits that have made major piles of cash.

Box Office Mojo compiled a list of the highest-grossing movies that starred actors who were dating in real life, either at the time of the movie’s release or shortly before. (The list is ranked based on the movies’ domestic box office, without adjusting for inflation.)

Most of these couples are no longer together, but there are a few exceptions, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas who have been married for 18 years.

There are also couples who have starred in multiple movies together (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman), and actors who have starred in multiple movies with a different significant other (Cruise again).

Overall, it appears that Cruise enjoys dating his co-stars.

Below are the most successful movies to star people who were dating in real life:

19. “Cruel Intentions” (Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe)

Domestic gross: $38,328,567

Witherspoon and Phillippe met in 1997 and married in 1999, the same year that “Cruel Intentions,” which they both starred in, was released. The two have two children together, but divorced in 2007.

18. “Cobra” (Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen)

Domestic gross: $49,042,224

Stallone and model, singer, and actress Nielsen married in 1985, a year before their film “Cobra” released. The two never had children together, and divorced less than two years later.

17. “Bugsy” (Annette Bening and Warren Beatty)

Domestic gross: $49,114,016

Bening and Beatty have been married since 1992 and have four children together.

16. “Eyes Wide Shut” (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman)

Domestic gross: $55,691,208

Cruise and Kidman met while filming “Days of Thunder” and married on Christmas Eve in 1990. They adopted two children together, but divorced in 2001.

15. “Just Married” (Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy)

Domestic gross: $56,127,162

Kutcher and Murphy met on the set of “Just Married” and began dating in 2002. The relationship only lasted a few months.

14. “Edward Scissorhands” (Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp)

Domestic gross: $56,362,352

Ryder and Depp began dating in 1989 after meeting at the “Great Balls of Fire!” New York premiere; Winona was 18 at the time while Depp was 27. They got engaged the following year, the same year “Edward Scissorhands” was released. They were engaged for three years but never married. Depp had “Winona Forever” tattooed on his arm that he changed to “Wino Forever” after their break-up.

13. “Far and Away” (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman)

Domestic gross: $58,883,840

12. “Days of Thunder” (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman)

Domestic gross: $82,670,733

11. “Me, Myself and Irene” (Jim Carrey and Renee Zellweger)

Domestic gross: $90,570,999

Carrey and Zellweger met while on the set of the film. They were engaged from 1999 to 2000 but ended the relationship before getting married.

10. “Vanilla Sky” (Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz)

Domestic gross: $100,618,344

Cruise was still married to Nicole Kidman when he met Cruz on the set of “Vanilla Sky.” But after Kidman and Cruise divorced in 2001, he began dating Cruz. The relationship lasted three years.

9. “Dick Tracy” (Madonna and Warren Beatty)

Domestic gross: $103,738,726

Beatty and Madonna began dating while filming “Dick Tracy” but their relationship didn’t last long after the release of the film.

8. “Traffic” (Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones)

Domestic gross: $124,115,725

Domestic gross: $124,115,725

Zeta-Jones and Douglas are currently married, and met before filming “Traffic” together (though they married in 2000, when the film released). They share a birthday, though Douglas is 25 years older than Zeta-Jones. They have two children together.

7. “Good Will Hunting” (Matt Damon and Minnie Driver)

Domestic gross: $138,433,435

Driver and Damon dated for two years before he apparently ended their relationship during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1998 by declaring he was “single” (it was news to Driver).

Earlier this year, Driver opened up about Damon’s comments regarding the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations.

“… [Damon] represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff,” she told The New York Times.

6. “Scooby-Doo” (Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.)

Domestic gross: $153,294,164

Gellar and Prinze Jr. met while filming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and married in 2002, the same year that “Scooby-Doo” was released, which they also starred in together. They have two children together.

5. “There’s Something About Mary” (Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon)

Domestic gross: $176,484,651

Diaz and Dillon dated for three years before breaking up in 1998, when “There’s Something About Mary” was released.

4. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Domestic gross: $186,336,279

Pitt and Jolie met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and began dating shortly after the film’s release in 2005. In 2006, she was pregnant with their first child. The two would go on to have six children, three of them being adopted, before finally getting married in 2014. However, Jolie and Pitt have since separated; in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.

3. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” (Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart)

Domestic gross: $281,287,133

Stewart and Pattinson dated for three years but broke up in 2012 when it was revealed that Stewart cheated on Pattinson with her “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

2. “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson)

Domestic gross: $296,623,634

1. “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson)

Domestic gross: $300,531,751