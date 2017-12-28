The top 10 movies people talked, argued, and obsessed about online in 2017

caption Yes, “Baywatch” is in the top 10 (we didn’t say they were all good movies). source Paramount Pictures

As the year comes to a close it’s time to look through all the online noise of 2017 (and there was a whole lot) and figure out the movies that got people talking the most.

Through data collected on over 600,000 sites across mobile, video, web, and social media, marketing company Amobee has come up with these titles as the top 10.

Many were box-office hits, including a lot of superhero movies – but one was also the new “Baywatch.”

These are the movies we all talked, argued, and obsessed about online:

10. “Get Out”

source Universal

9. “Thor: Ragnarok”

source Marvel

8. “Beauty and the Beast”

source Disney

7. “Logan”

source 20th Century Fox

6. “Baywatch”

source Paramount

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

source Marvel

4. “Justice League”

source Warner Bros.

3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

caption Tom Holland as Peter Parker in “Spider-man: Homecoming” source Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment

2. “Wonder Woman”

source Warner Bros. Pictures

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”