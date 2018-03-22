Mozilla will pause paying for ads on Facebook because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Software company Mozilla has announced that it’s pausing its advertising on Facebook because of the ongoing Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company said in a blog post published on Wednesday that “When Facebook takes stronger action in how it shares customer data, specifically strengthening its default privacy settings for third party apps, we’ll consider returning.”

Mozilla’s foundation is also running a petition calling on Facebook to change default app permissions and “respect” its users.

Here’s Mozilla’s full blog post:

“Mozilla is pressing pause on our Facebook advertising. Facebook knows a great deal about their two billion users – perhaps more intimate information than any other company does. They know everything we click and like on their site, and know who our closest friends and relationships are. Because of its scale, Facebook has become one of the most convenient platforms to reach an audience for all companies and developers, whether a multibillion corporation or a not-for-profit.