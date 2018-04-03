Najib expected to dissolve parliament this Friday: Reports

- Reuters
Observers say Malaysia’s Parliament is likely to be dissolved this week, after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was postponed to Friday (Apr 6), Chinese language paper Sin Chew Daily has reported.
According to news website The Star, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will also be returning to Putrajaya to chair the meeting after scheduled appearances at nation-wide events from Tuesday to Thursday.
In addition, the Barisan Nasional manifesto, which is usually unveiled after Parliament is dissolved, is expected to be unveiled at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Saturday.
Citing sources, New Straits Times also reported that Najib could announce the dissolution after Friday prayers.