DAP denies receiving Robert Kuok funding, after Najib said billionaire owes success to government policies

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib says that the key to Robert Kuok’s (above) success is government policies. Lianhe Zaobao

Malaysia’s richest person Robert Kuok would not have the success he has today if not for Government policies that helped his business, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has said.

Najib’s comments came during the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) held on Feb 24.

“If we look at the list of names of the richest people in Malaysia, such as Robert Kuok, who gave him the key to become the rice and sugar king? It was given to him by the ruling government,” The Star quoted him as saying.

“Yes, he is driven, hardworking, industrious and disciplined – but that is not enough. Everyone still needs the key and they are hopeful that government policies are key to creating these opportunities,” Najib added.

Kuok, whose wealth is estimated at $11.4 billion (RM 45 billion), is currently Malaysia’s richest man, according to Forbes.

The Kuok family was also ranked the 15th richest in Asia by the same magazine with an overall net worth of $16.6 billion.

Bloomberg data also shows that the 94-year-old is the 48th richest person in the world.

Last week, senior Umno leader Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman also put Kuok in the spotlight when he said the latter should not forget the “hands that fed him”.

According to New Straits Times, he was responding to a blogger’s allegations that Kuok supported the Chinese-led Democratic Action Party (DAP). The blogger also claimed that Kuok had been indirectly financing DAP.

“This is a problem when someone becomes rich …‘lupa daratan’ (they forgot about their roots and those who have helped them),” Datuk Seri Tajuddin was quoted by NST as saying.

But on Monday (Feb 26), DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng denied receiving any contributions from Kuok.

Malay Mail quoted Lim as saying that he was not aware of any donations from Kuok to the political party.

“Show proof that we received funds from him, I want to know where is the money,” he reportedly said at a press conference.

Lim said “BN newspapers” had made baseless attacks against Kuok.

