A National Park Service employee requested $32,000 in upgrades to a government-owned townhouse they reportedly intended to rent out as if it was theirs

- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
- An internal report revealed that a senior official with US National Park Service made a department-funded request to renovate a government-owned townhouse he intended to live in and rent out.
- The request reportedly amounted to $32,000.
A report from the Interior Department’s inspector general’s office revealed that a senior official with the National Park Service made a department-funded request for design and construction upgrades to a government-owned townhouse he intended to live in and rent out.
The inspector general’s office found that the request amounted to $32,000.
The internal report, first reported on by The Hill, discovered that the senior official “created the appearance of using his public office for private gain.”
The official reportedly did not move in to the townhouse by the time the Interior Department started a report on the incident, and the Park Service had delayed revisions, according to The Hill.
In addition to preserving scenic sites and historic trails, the Park Service preserves, rehabilitates, and restores historic buildings that hold cultural significance in the US, such as the homes of former presidents.