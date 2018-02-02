Naza Group heir and Berjaya Group heiress tie the knot in elegant ceremony

A post shared by Nasa (@smnasarudin) on Feb 1, 2018 at 7:29pm PST

The founder of Berjaya Group Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and the family of Naza Group’s late founder Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin SM Amin are celebrating a joyous union today.

Tan’s daughter, 29-year-old Chryseis tied the knot with her beau, SM Faliq, 32, the son of SM Nasimuddin SM Amin.

According to New Straits Times, the solemnisation ceremony was likely held at Bukit Tinggi, Pahang.

While the ceremony was a private affair, photos posted by guests on Instagram show an elegant, white and pink-themed setting.

Both Faliq, who is deputy executive chairman and group managing director of Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd, and his bride were dressed in white.

Photos show that the couple also had a traditional Chinese bride-fetching ceremony, where they donned traditional Chinese wedding outfits and served tea to their elders at The Chateau resort in Bukit Tinggi.

Tan, the eldest daughter of 11 children, is the CEO of Berjaya Times Square.

An active Instagram user, she had announced her engagement to Faliq on the social media platform on July 1 last year. In her post, Faliq can be seen proposing on his knees at a luxury hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.