Nearly 42 Million Tweets For #TWITTERBESTFANDOM Category At 13th Annual #SOOMPIAWARDS

#TeamGOT7 wins #TwitterBestFandom Award with nearly 40% of total voting Tweets

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 17 April 2018 – Twitter is what’s happening around the world and in the Korean entertainment scene. As the 13th Annual Soompi Awards (#SoompiAwards) was announced, Kpop and Kdrama fans stayed close to all the action on Twitter. 2018 also marks the first year that Twitter officially supported this annual awards hosted by @soompi. In the Twitter Best Fandom award category, fans Tweeted their love for their favourite Kpop group with the #TwitterBestFandom and #Team hashtags, generating nearly 42 million Tweets worldwide over two 24-hour voting periods. The number of unique voters on Twitter increased by 17% over the previous year, making 2018 the most popular Soompi Awards voting season on Twitter!

#TeamGOT7 emerged the winner of the #TwitterBestFandom Award with nearly 40% of the total number of voting Tweets and successfully defended their Best Fandom title for the third year running! Further cementing their status as a heavyweight in the Hallyu wave, @GOT7Official was also crowned “Best Male Group” and won the “Latin America Popularity Award” at this year’s Soompi Awards.













#SoompiAwards, #TwitterBestFandom and many of the Twitter Best Fandom team hashtags also trended worldwide, proving once again that Twitter is the best place to join in live conversations on the latest K-entertainment events. In fact, the #SoompiAwards hashtag was used in nearly 14 million conversations on Twitter globally from January 23, 7 p.m. PT to February 20, 7 p.m. PT.

Here are the top Twitter Kpop Fandoms and the countries that most actively voted in the #TwitterBestFandom award category:

Top 10 Fandoms ranked by number of vote Tweets:

1. #TeamGOT7

2. #TeamBTS

3. #TeamEXO

4. #TeamSuperJunior

5. #TeamMonstaX

6. #TeamInfinite

7. #TeamTVXQ

8. #TeamSeventeen

9. #TeamWannaOne

10. #TeamNuest









Top 10 Countries ranked by number of unique voters on Twitter:

1. Thailand

2. South Korea

3. Philippines

4. Indonesia

5. USA

6. Brazil

7. Japan

8. Malaysia

9. Mexico

10. Turkey

With the announcement of the Twitter Best Fandom award winner, lucky fans who Tweet to celebrate @GOT7Official‘s win using #TwitterBestFandom hashtag will also walk away with a signed GOT7 album and special gifts from Twitter.

To continue the #SoompiAwards celebration on Twitter, there will be additional @soompi #BlueRoom Q&As with GFriend (@gfrdofficial) and Heize. GFriend won “Best Female Group” and Heize won “Best Hip Hop/R&B Artist” at this year’s Soompi Awards.

Join in trending conversations about Korean entertainment on Twitter by following @soompi. Find out if your favourite Kpop and Kdrama stars emerged victorious in the 13th Annual Soompi Awards and continue to share your love for them with the hashtags #SoompiAwards and #TwitterBestFandom on Twitter.

