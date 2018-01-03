Netflix confirms it’s making a sequel to its Will Smith film ‘Bright,’ which critics hate but tons of people have watched

- source
Netflix has ordered a sequel to its Will Smith-led original movie, “Bright,” the company confirmed Wednesday.
A fantasy-action film starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as Los Angeles cops in a world where humans, orcs, and elves coexist, “Bright” was made for a reported budget of over $90 million.
Netflix said in a release that “Bright” had been the “highest viewed Netflix film ever on the service in its first week of release.” The film has also been critically panned: It sits at a 28% “Rotten” rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
The film’s director, David Ayer (“Suicide Squad”), will write and direct the film’s sequel, while its stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are expected to return. The original film was written by Max Landis (“American Ultra”).
“Bright” represents the company’s strongest push yet into the world of big-budget films – an effort that will see the company release 80 original movies in 2018.
