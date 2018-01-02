All 14 new Netflix original TV shows and movies coming out in January

source Andrei Bowden Schwartz/Sundance Institute

If your New Year’s resolution was to watch more TV, you’re in luck.

Netflix has 14 new originals arriving in January – though only a few are worth your time.

There will be a new season of “One Day At A Time”(one of our picks for best shows of 2017), a true crime documentary about food called “Rotten,” and a biopic starring Jack Black as Polish-American polka band leader Jan Lewan (who was imprisoned in 2004 for running a Ponzi scheme).

Here’s the full list:

“Lovesick,” season 3 — available January 1

source Netflix

Netflix description: The third installment picks up with Dylan, Evie and Luke still trying to navigate their way through their love lives, in a warts and all take on twenty-something romance.

“Devilman Crybaby,” season 1 — available January 5

source Netflix

Netflix description: A demon possesses a boy’s dead body to do evil. But after falling in love with a human girl, he has a change of heart. Based on Go Nagai’s hit manga.

“Rotten” — available January 5

source Netflix

Netflix description: From the team behind Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and The Mind of a Chef, Rotten gives food the true crime treatment, diving deep into the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste and real dangers behind your everyday eating habits.

“THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD” — available January 5

source Netflix

Netflix description: Based on the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman, “THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD” invites viewers into the dark and confusing lives of teen outsiders James and Alyssa as they embark on a road trip to find Alyssa’s father, who left home when she was a child.

“The Polka King” — available January 12

source Netflix

Netflix description: This exuberant tragicomedy recounts the remarkable but true story of the rise and fall of Polish émigré Jan Lewan (Jack Black), from striving tchotchke shop owner in the ’70s to the undisputed “King of Pennsylvania Polka” in the early ’90s.

“Somebody Feed Phil” — available January 12

source Netflix

Netflix description: The new original documentary series from the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, Phil Rosenthal, takes viewers on a goodwill eating tour of the world.

“Tom Segura: Disgraceful” — available January 12

source Netflix

Netflix description: Filmed in front of a packed audience at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Segura unapologetically calls it like he sees it as he reflects on the meaning of life, the different ways that fast food chains shame you, and why having a baby is the most selfish thing you can do.

“Disjointed: Part II” — available January 12

source Netflix

Netflix description: Disjointed is a workplace comedy starring Kathy Bates as a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of an L.A.-area cannabis dispensary.

“Katt Williams: Great America”— available January 16

source Netflix

Netflix description: N/A

“Grace and Frankie,” season 4 — available January 19

source Melissa Moseley / Netflix

Netflix description: In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda (“Grace”) and Lily Tomlin (“Frankie”) star as two women whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.

“Todd Glass: Act Happy” — available January 23

source Netflix

Netflix description: N/A

“Dirty Money,” season 1 — available January 26

Netflix description: From rigged cars to wildly inflated drug prices, this documentary series lifts the lid on shocking acts of corporate greed and corruption.

“A Futile and Stupid Gesture” — available January 26

source Netflix

Netflix description: Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson star in this exploration of the troubled life and groundbreaking career of “National Lampoon” co-founder Doug Kenney.

“One Day At a Time,” season 2 — available January 26

source Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix description: In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom.